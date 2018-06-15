WALK THROUGH FARMLAND: And established tracks past the dam at the end of Weirwood Reservoir and the remains of Brambletye House (5 miles) with the Footpath Society this Sunday. Meet members of the Society ready to start walking at 2.30pm at the Community Centre, Hartfield Row, Forest Row RH18 5DZ (Map Ref: 426 350). For more details call Evelyn Botterill on 01273 890598 or Jean Eagle on 01273 890547 or 07745434312.

FLOWER CLUB: Meet at the village hall, on Wednesday June 20 at 7.30pm. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561. JUMBLE SALE: Takes place on Saturday June 23 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for Plumpton and East Chiltington Churches. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

GARDENS NEEDED: Thanks to all who have agreed to open their gardens for the Open Garden trail, to raise funds for St Peter and St James Hospice, on Sunday June 24. There are some new gardens on the trail this year as well as a mix of interesting gardens that have been open before. It would be excellent to have some more gardens on the trail. If you have a garden in the centre of the village (north of the railway and south of South Road) please do take part. Whether your garden is large, small, formal or the rambling variety it is sure to be of interest to others. If you would like more information before deciding whether to include your garden, in this event, do call Gill Gamble on O1273891218 or Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256.

PHOTO QUIZ: Takes place along the Open Garden trail on Sunday June 24. The quiz will involve identifying village landmarks. All the landmarks will be visible from the footpaths without the need to go onto other’s properties. The quiz will be open to all ages, with a small prize for completed entries. Entry to the Garden Trail and Photo Quiz costs £5, with under 14s free and the proceeds will help support St Peter and St James Hospice. The garden trail starts at the village hall and is open from 2pm to 5pm.There will be a tombola and refreshments, at the hall, where there is also ample parking and toilets. For more information contact 01273 891218 or 01273 891256.

TALK: Plumpton Roman Villa Giving Up Its Secrets is the title of a talk by David Rudling at the Stoneywish Visitor Centre, Spatham Lane, Ditchling, on Friday June 29. This will be the chance to learn the latest news of excavations at the Romano-British villa. The footings alone give a fascinating insight into the settlement and the lives of the people who made it their home. Entry costs £7.50 and includes an accompanying exhibition, coffee and a slice of cake. For more details visit www.stoneywish.com.

OBERON’S CURE: The Rude Mechanical Theatre Company will be in Plumpton on Thursday July 5. Pete Talbot, the Founder and Director of the RMTC wrote the original ‘Oberon’s Cure’ in 2005 and toured with it that year as The Fairy Queen. Pete says he thinks that, of the seventeen plays he has written, it is one of his all-time favourites. It has been edited and revised with the benefit of time and objectivity and has lots of poems which have now been set to music. It also draws heavily on the folk lore about Sussex fairies, or pharisees. Described as a flat-out comedy it is rather romantic and poetic too. The team this year will be Simon Spencer-Hyde as Oberon (Sir Arthur from The Commercial Traveller); Rowan Talbot returning this year as both actor and musical director; Andre Refig (Gerald in The Commercial Traveller), as Dr Dropwort and Mother Sneezewort; Georgina Field playing Titania and Al Twist will be his inimitable self and also anchoring the music. Two brand new members are Dan Bottomley (appearing as Theseus and Jeremy) and Hannah Blakie (Hippolyta and Briony). Tickets are at www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk or from Kathy Baker on 01273 890508 or Kathy@Her Place.co.uk and cost £16 adults, student £12, children £9, seniors (65 years plus) £15 and family £40. As regulars will know The Rudes are a group of gifted actors so do join them on the village green (if wet in the village all) on July 5. The play begins promptly at 7.30pm and those who want to picnic can arrive from 6pm. Take your own low backed chairs and warm clothes.

JUMBLE SALE: Takes place on Saturday July 7 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for the Women’s Institute. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

PLANT TABLE: Is open again for the season at Brydon, Station Road, Plumpton Green. Please drop money through letter box. Donations of Plants always welcome. As Sally Huband is no longer running her plant stall she will be donating her plants to us throughout the season. Contact Alan on 01273 890414 or Gill on 01273 890055 for further information. Thanks to everyone for supporting the plant stall and their continued support of the Voluntary Driving Scheme.

SMALL FRIENDLY COMMITTEE: In Plumpton is looking for new members. If you are interested in joining a small friendly committee than the Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice would love to hear from you. The Group organise four major events a year and meet about six times a year to discuss arrangements for the events. New members to the committee would be most welcome, for help and support at events and also to bring new ideas for fundraising. If you would like to join the committee, or would like more information about the Group, please contact Sue Akers on 01273 891701 or sueakers@hotmail.com.