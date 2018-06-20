JUMBLE SALE: Takes place tomorrow, Saturday, at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for Plumpton and East Chiltington Churches. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

OPEN GARDEN TRAIL: With Photo Quiz takes place on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm starting at the village hall. All are welcome to visit the gardens, there are a variety and all are interesting. Also there is a quiz, to enjoy, which involves identifying village ‘landmarks’. All the ‘landmarks’ will be visible from the footpaths without the need to go onto other’s properties. The quiz is open to all ages, with a small prize for completed entries. Entry to the Garden Trail and Photo Quiz costs £5, with under 14s free, and the proceeds will help support St Peter and St James Hospice. There will be a tombola and refreshments, at the hall, where there is also ample parking and toilets. For more information contact 01273 891218 or 01273 891256.

TALK: Plumpton Roman Villa Giving Up Its Secrets’ is the title of a talk by David Rudling at the Stoneywish Visitor Centre, Spatham Lane, Ditchling, on Friday June 29. This will be the chance to learn the latest news of excavations at the Romano-British villa. The footings alone give a fascinating insight into the settlement and the lives of the people who made it their home. Entry costs £7.50 and includes an accompanying exhibition, coffee and a slice of cake. For more details visit www.stoneywish.com.

OBERON’S CURE: The Rude Mechanical Theatre Company will be in Plumpton on Thursday July 5. Pete Talbot, the Founder and Director of the RMTC wrote the original ‘Oberon’s Cure’ in 2005 and toured with it that year as The Fairy Queen. Pete says he thinks that, of the seventeen plays he has written, it is one of his all-time favourites. It has been edited and revised with the benefit of time and objectivity and has lots of poems which have now been set to music. It also draws heavily on the folk lore about Sussex fairies, or pharisees. Described as a flat-out comedy it is rather romantic and poetic too. The team this year will be Simon Spencer-Hyde as Oberon (Sir Arthur from The Commercial Traveller); Rowan Talbot returning this year as both actor and musical director; Andre Refig (Gerald in The Commercial Traveller), as Dr Dropwort and Mother Sneezewort; Georgina Field playing Titania and Al Twist will be his inimitable self and also anchoring the music. Two brand new members are Dan Bottomley (appearing as Theseus and Jeremy) and Hannah Blakie (Hippolyta and Briony). Tickets are at www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk or from Kathy Baker on 01273 890508 or Kathy@HerPlace.co.uk and cost £16 adults, student £12, children £9, seniors (65 years plus) £15 and family £40. As regulars will know The Rudes are a group of gifted actors so do join them on the village green (if wet in the village all) on July 5. The play begins promptly at 7.30pm and those who want to picnic can arrive from 6pm. Take your own low backed chairs and warm clothes.

JUMBLE SALE: Takes place on Saturday July 7 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for the Women’s Institute. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

NADFAS: Newick and District NADFAS meet at the village hall on Tuesday July 10, at 2.15pm, and the subject will be Votes for Women, Art and the Suffragettes. This talk by Dr Caroline Shenton marks the centenary of women getting the vote for the first time. The story will show through the art of cartoons, postcards and posters how the battle was, with much heart ache along the way, eventually won. Caroline was formerly Director of the Parliamentary Archives in London and her book ‘The Day Parliament Burned Down’ won the Political Book of the Year in 2013. It is intended to make this quite an occasion and although it is not obligatory if you want to please do dress up in the suffragette colours, green, purple and white. This is this Society’s last lecture of the season and sadly their last at Plumpton as the Society is closing but not ending completely as they will be merging with Uckfield. All future lectures, beginning in September, will be at the Civic Centre there. The lecture will be accompanied by a superb digital presentation. The cost is £7 for non-members and if you need any further information please contact our membership Secretary Ann McNorvell 01825 721458 or newickdfas2017@gmail. There will as usual be tea and cakes afterwards.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet at the village hall, on Wednesday July 11 at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

FOOTPATHS SOCIETY: Walk, about 4 miles, including Rotten Row, Juggs Lane, Windmill, Kingston Ridge, The Street Kingston, Spring Barn Farm (refreshments available) and Lewes Priory Ruins, starts at County Hall car park (BN71UE) on Sunday July 15 at 2pm. For more details call Jennie and Dave Langley on 01323 896831 or 07884006238.

CHIDDINGLY WALK: (5 miles) with the Footpath Society takes place on Saturday July 28 starting at 10.30am at Chiddingly Car Park, near the Church (Map Ref: 545 143). The walk will include part of Vanguard Way, Kiln Wood, Limekiln Farm, Nash Street, Muddles Green and the option of lunch at The Six Bells. For more details call Bernie Kempton 01825 722649 or 07791247025.

PLANT TABLE: Is open again for the season at Brydon, Station Road, Plumpton Green. Please drop money through letter box. Donations of Plants always welcome. As Sally Huband is no longer running her plant stall she will be donating her plants to us throughout the season. Contact Alan on 01273 890414 or Gill on 01273 890055 for further information. Thanks to everyone for supporting the plant stall and their continued support of the Voluntary Driving Scheme.

NEW MEMBERS: Small friendly committee in Plumpton is looking for new members. If you are interested in joining a small friendly committee than the Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice would love to hear from you. The group organise four major events a year and meet about six times a year to discuss arrangements for the events. New members to the committee would be most welcome, for help and support at events and also to bring new ideas for fundraising. If you would like to join the committee, or would like more information about the Group, please contact Sue Akers on 01273 891701 or sueakers@hotmail.com.