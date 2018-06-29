OBERON’S CURE: The Rude Mechanical Theatre Company Have you booked your tickets for Oberon’s Cure, the 2018 outdoor theatre production from The Rude Mechanical Theatre Company? They will be in Plumpton very soon, on Thursday July 5, and if you haven’t booked and want to be there do book very soon. Oberon’s Cure is an imagined prequel to Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and is. based on Titania’s accusation (in Act Two, Scene 1) that her husband Oberon has had an affair with ‘this bouncing Amazon’, Hippolyta. The play is full of poems set to music and draws heavily on the folk lore about Sussex fairies, or ‘pharisees’. Described as a flat-out comedy it is rather romantic and poetic too. As regulars will know The Rudes are a group of very gifted actors so do join them on the Village Green (if wet in the village hall) on Thursday July 5. The play begins promptly at 7.30pm. Those who want to picnic can arrive from 6pm. Take low backed chairs and warm clothes with you. The last two productions by The Ruse Mechanical Theatre Company in Plumpton were a sell out so booked your tickets today. Tickets are £16 adults, student £12, children £9, seniors (65 years plus) £15 and family £40 and are available from The Rudes website (www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk) or locally from Kathy Baker on 01273 890508 or Kathy@HerPlace.co.uk. They look forward to seeing you there for a summer evening of fun and entertainment.

JUMBLE SALE: Takes place on Saturday July 7 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for the Women’s Institute. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

NADFAS: Newick and District NADFAS meet at the village hall on Tuesday July 10, at 2.15pm, and the subject will be Votes for Women, Art and the Suffragettes. This talk by Dr Caroline Shenton marks the centenary of women getting the vote for the first time. The story will show through the art of cartoons, postcards and posters how the battle was, with much heart ache along the way, eventually won. Caroline was formerly Director of the Parliamentary Archives in London and her book, The Day Parliament Burned Down, won the Political Book of the Year in 2013. It is intended to make this quite an occasion and although it is not obligatory if you want to please do dress up in the suffragette colours, green, purple and white. This is this society’s last lecture of the season and sadly their last at Plumpton as the society is closing but not ending completely as they will be merging with Uckfield. All future lectures, beginning in September, will be at the Civic Centre there. The lecture will be accompanied by a superb digital presentation. The cost is £7 for non-members and if you need any further information please contact our membership Secretary Ann McNorvell 01825 721458 or newickdfas2017@gmail. There will as usual be tea and cakes afterwards.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday July 11 at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome. For more details about the group call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

FOOTPATHS SOCIETY WALK: About 4 miles, including Rotten Row, Juggs Lane, Windmill, Kingston Ridge, The Street Kingston, Spring Barn Farm (refreshments available) and Lewes Priory Ruins, starts at County Hall car park (BN71UE) on Sunday July 15 at 2pm. For more details call Jennie and Dave Langley on 01323 896831 or 07884006238.

CHIDDINGLY WALK: (5 miles) with the Footpath Society takes place on Saturday July 28 starting at 10.30am at Chiddingly Car Park, near the Church (Map Ref: 545 143). The walk will include part of Vanguard Way, Kiln Wood, Limekiln Farm, Nash Street, Muddles Green and the option of lunch at The Six Bells. For more details call Bernie Kempton 01825 722649 or 07791247025.

SUMMER SHOW: Organised by the Horticultural Society takes place at the village hall on Saturday August 11 at 2pm. There will be classes for flowers, vegetables, cookery and crafts and if you would like to enter a Show Schedule is available from Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051.

PLANT TABLE: Is open again for the season at Brydon, Station Road, Plumpton Green. Please drop money through letter box. Donations of Plants always welcome. As Sally Huband is no longer running her plant stall she will be donating her plants to us throughout the season. Contact Alan on 01273 890414 or Gill on 01273 890055 for further information. Thanks to everyone for supporting the plant stall and their continued support of the Voluntary Driving Scheme.

SMALL FRIENDLY COMMITTEE: In Plumpton is looking for new members. If you are interested in joining a small friendly committee than the Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice would love to hear from you. The Group organise four major events a year and meet about six times a year to discuss arrangements for the events. New members to the committee would be most welcome, for help and support at events and also to bring new ideas for fundraising. If you would like to join the committee, or would like more information about the Group, please contact Sue Akers on 01273 891701 or sueakers@hotmail.com.