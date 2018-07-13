FOOTPATH SOCIETY WALK: About 4 miles, including Rotten Row, Juggs Lane, Windmill, Kingston Ridge, The Street Kingston, Spring Barn Farm (refreshments available) and Lewes Priory Ruins, starts at County Hall car park (BN71UE) takes place this Sunday at 2pm. For more details call Jennie and Dave Langley on 01323 896831 or 07884006238.

CHIDDINGLY WALK: (5 miles) with the Footpath Society takes place on Saturday July 28 starting at 10.30am at Chiddingly Car Park, near the Church (Map Ref: 545 143). The walk will include part of Vanguard Way, Kiln Wood, Limekiln Farm, Nash Street, Muddles Green and the option of lunch at The Six Bells. For more details call Bernie Kempton 01825 722649 or 07791247025.

ROBERTSBRIDGE WALK: (6 miles) with the Footpath Society on Wednesday August 1 includes Beed House Farm, Moat Farm and lunch at Salehurst. Meet at Robertsbridge (Map Ref: 737 236) ready to start at 10am. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719540121.

JUMBLE SALE: Takes place on Saturday August 4 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for the Junior Football Club. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

LADIES OF PLUMPTON: And close by you are needed at the WI. This year Plumpton WI is celebrating its centenary, which is an amazing achievement. After a wonderful celebration party they want to continue but need new members, with fresh ideas and enthusiasm. It’s often said by ladies ‘Oh I’m not old enough for the WI yet’. Age is irrelevant; the WI is about companionship, education, enjoyment of the arts and most importantly having fun. The Group arrange a varied programme of speakers, activities and outings which appeal to any age. The Group meet at the village hall (small hall) on the second Wednesday of every month (apart from January) at 7.30pm. Members are encouraged to suggest ideas for the programme and the August meeting is a little different, as it is an Open Meeting which gentlemen are welcome to attend too. The talk will be on Plumpton Racecourse and start about 8pm. Please do go along you will be made very welcome. For more information call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

SUMMER SHOW: Organised by the Horticultural Society takes place at the village hall on Saturday August 11 at 2pm. There will be classes for flowers, vegetables, cookery and crafts and if you would like to enter a Show Schedule is available from Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051.

AFTERNOON TEA: Is being held by the Flower Club at Owlets, Riddens Lane, Plumpton, on Wednesday August 15 from 2.30pm to 4pm. The entrance fee is £3 and tea, coffee and cake will be served. There will also be a tombola, bring & buy and a raffle. All welcome to go along and enjoy a convivial afternoon.

PLANT TABLE: Is open again for the season at Brydon, Station Road, Plumpton Green. Please drop money through letter box. Donations of Plants always welcome. As Sally Huband is no longer running her plant stall she will be donating her plants to us throughout the season. Contact Alan on 01273 890414 or Gill on 01273 890055 for further information. Thanks to everyone for supporting the plant stall and their continued support of the Voluntary Driving Scheme.

SMALL FRIENDLY COMMITTEE: In Plumpton is looking for new members. If you are interested in joining a small friendly committee than the Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice would love to hear from you. The Group organise four major events a year and meet about six times a year to discuss arrangements for the events. New members to the committee would be most welcome, for help and support at events and also to bring new ideas for fundraising. If you would like to join the committee, or would like more information about the Group, please contact Sue Akers on 01273 891701 or sueakers@hotmail.com.