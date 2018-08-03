JUMBLE SALE CANCELLED: The jumble sale planned for tomorrow, Saturday, at 2pm, to raise funds for the Junior Football Club, has been cancelled.

LADIES OF PLUMPTON: And close by you are needed at the WI. This year Plumpton WI is celebrating its centenary, which is an amazing achievement. After a wonderful celebration party they want to continue but need new members, with fresh ideas and enthusiasm. It’s often said by ladies “Oh I’m not old enough for the WI yet”. Age is irrelevant; the WI is about companionship, education, enjoyment of the arts and most importantly having fun. The Group arrange a varied programme of speakers, activities and outings which appeal to any age. The Group meet at the village hall (small hall) on the second Wednesday of every month (apart from January) at 7.30pm. Members are encouraged to suggest ideas for the programme and the August meeting is a little different, as it is an Open Meeting which gentlemen are welcome to attend too. The talk will be about Plumpton Racecourse on Wednesday at 8pm. Please do go along you will be made very welcome. For more information call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

SUMMER SHOW: Oganised by the Horticultural Society takes place at the village hall on Saturday August 11 at 2pm. There will be classes for flowers, vegetables, cookery and crafts and if you would like to enter a Show Schedule is available from Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051.

ALBOURNE CIRCULAR WALK: Walk with the Footpath Society takes place on Sunday August 12. The walk will be 4.5 miles and mainly through farmland out to the hamlet of Blackstone. Meet at Albourne village hall car park (BN6 9DJ) ready to start at 2pm. For more details call Margaret Land 01273 890125 or 07990876391 or Ann Kelly on 01444 245031.

AFTERNOON TEA: Is being held by the Flower Club at Owlets, Riddens Lane, Plumpton, on Wednesday August 15 from 2.30pm to 4pm. The entrance fee is £3 and tea, coffee and cake will be served. There will also be a tombola, bring and buy and a raffle. All welcome to go along and enjoy a convivial afternoon.

JUMBLE SALE: Takes place on Saturday August 18 at 2pm, atthe village hall, to raise funds for St Peter and St James Hospice. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

CHELWOOD GATE: Five mile walk with the Footpath Society starts at Churlwood car park, Ashdown Forest (Map Ref: 417 310) on Saturday August 25. Meet at ready to start walking at 2.30pm. For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825 723716.

JUMBLE SALE: Takes place on Saturday September 1 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for the Sports Pavilion at the King George V Playing Fields.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY: Six mile walk on Wednesday September 5 is not now happening. There will be a circular village (four mile) walk on Sunday September 9. Meet at Plumpton Village Hall (Map Ref: 362 165) ready to start walking at 2pm. For more details call Jo Taylor on 01273 890450 or 07870142108.

PLANT TABLE: Is open again for the season at Brydon, Station Road, Plumpton Green. Please drop money through letter box. Donations of Plants always welcome. As Sally Huband is no longer running her plant stall she will be donating her plants to us throughout the season. Contact Alan on 01273 890414 or Gill on 01273 890055 for further information. Thanks to everyone for supporting the plant stall and their continued support of the Voluntary Driving Scheme.

SMALL FRIENDLY COMMITTEE: In Plumpton is looking for new members. If you are interested in joining a small friendly committee than the Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice would love to hear from you. The Group organise four major events a year and meet about six times a year to discuss arrangements for the events. New members to the committee would be most welcome, for help and support at events and also to bring new ideas for fundraising. If you would like to join the committee, or would like more information about the Group, please contact Sue Akers on 01273 891701 or sueakers@hotmail.com.