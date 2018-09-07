ZUMBA: With Lucy takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Headquarters from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

FOOTPATH SOCIETY: There will be a circular village (four mile) walk on Sunday. Meet at Plumpton Village Hall (Map Ref: 362 165) ready to start walking at 2pm. For more details call Jo Taylor on 01273 890450 or 07870142108.

WI: Women’s Institute meet on Wednesday September 12 at 7.30pm. Visitors and new members are always welcome, so do go along. For more information call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

FLOWER SHOW: Autumn Flower show, organised by the Plumpton and District Horticultural Society, takes place on Saturday September 15 at 2pm in the village hall. There will be classes for flowers, vegetables, cookery and crafts. Also a tombola and refreshments. If you would like more information about the classes do call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051.

FLOWER CLUB: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday September 19 at 7.30pm. The demonstrator will be Jan Mason and the subject Garden Inspiration. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

JUMBLE SALE: Takes place on Saturday September 29 at 2pm, at the village hall, to raise funds for Plumpton Primary School PTFA. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

WALK: On Wednesday October 3, with the Footpath Society, will now start at 10.30am from near to the Plough Inn, Pyecombe (old road between A23 and A273 (Map Ref: 292 134). It will be six miles and include Chatto, Brapool, Sweet Hill, South Downs Way and Haresdean. Take a picnic with you. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025.