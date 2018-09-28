JUMBLE SALE: Takes place at the village hall tomorrow, Saturday, at 2pm to raise funds for Plumpton Primary School PTFA. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

HARVEST FESTIVAL: I on Sunday at 4pm at St Michael’s Church together with Plumpton College. There will be refreshments afterwards at the College.

ZUMBA WITH LUCY: Takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Headquarters from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

WALK: On Wednesday with the Footpath Society, starts at 10.30am from near the Plough Inn, Pyecombe (the old road between A23 and A273, Map Ref: 292 134). It will be six miles and include Chatto, Brapool, Sweet Hill, South Downs Way and Haresdean. Take a picnic with you. For more details call Bernie Kempton on 01825 722649 or 07791247025.

CIRCULAR WALK: With the Footpath Society, linking the three churches of Ditchling, Westmeston and Streat is on Sunday October 7 at 2pm. Meet at Ditchling Village Hall car park (Map Ref: 325 151), for this four mile circular walk, ready to start walking at 2pm. For more information call Margaret Land on 01273 890125 or 07990876391 and Ann Kelly on 01444 245031.

WI: Women’s Institute meet on Wednesday October 10 at 7.30pm. Visitors and new members are always welcome, so do go along. For more information call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256. JUMBLE SALE: At the village hall, on Saturday October 13 at 2pm is to raise funds for the upkeep of the hall. All who use the village hall are asked to assist in whatever way they can, either with donations of jumble or cakes or help on the day. Your support will be much appreciated.

FLOWER CLUB: Meet at the village hall, on Wednesday October 17 at 7.30pm. The demonstrator will be Nina Tucknott and the subject Come Fly with Me. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

AGM: Footpath Society AGM takes place on Friday October 19 at 7pm for 7.30pm at Plumpton Sports Pavilion.

TRAVELLER SITE: Proposed Gypsy and Traveller Site in Plumpton Green. Lewes District Council has now published its Local Plan Part 2 for consultation until midnight on Monday November 5. The Plan includes the proposal for a permanent site of five pitches for travellers and gypsies. The consultation documents can be viewed on the LDC consultation page at planningpolicy consult.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk. Paper copies can be read at the District Council Offices at Southover House, Southover Road, Lewes BN7 1AB, and at all local libraries, including Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath. Background documents to this consultation and details of earlier consultations can be found on the Local Plan Part 2 webpage at https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk /planning-policy/lewes -local-plan-part-2- site-allocations-and- development-management-policies/. If you wish to comment on the proposed site you can do so via the consultation website or in writing to LDC. You can also register to give your views in person when the Plan comes before the independent examiner. If you have any further questions please email the parish clerk anita.emery@plumptonpc.co.uk or contact Lewes District Council by email at ldf@lewes.gov.uk.

FESTIVE FAIR: Organised by the Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice will be at the village hall on Saturday November 24, from midday until 4.30pm, and all the money raised goes to help support the hospice. This has now become a well-established event on the village calendar and in the past has been very well supported by residents and shoppers from further afield. There will be a good selection of stalls selling crafts, gifts and festive fare, along with children’s games, refreshments and a tombola. Also a Grand Raffle with numerous lovely prizes including a first prize of £100 cash. The organisers are assured that Father Christmas has the date in his busy schedule and will be at the Fair from 2pm. Get your Christmas shopping done early, there will be lots of gifts to choose from, and help support our local Hospice. Admission costs £1 for over 14 year olds. For more information please contact Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256 or via terencethompsett@mypostoffice.co.uk.

PLANT STALL: It is planned that the Plant Stall at Bryndon, Station Road, Plumpton Green will close at the end of September, but will re-open again at Easter 2019. Alan and Jenny Greening would like to thank everyone who has supported the Plant Stall this year, whether that be by buying plants or donating plants. As a result of all your efforts, it has been a very successful year and they have not only supported the Plumpton Voluntary Driving Scheme which was their primary aim, but also St Peter and St James Hospice and the Happy Circle. Additionally a donation has been made to the Malawi Association for Christian Support through Sally Huband, who despite giving up her own stall on the Ridge, has continued to supply the stall with plants. It is hoped that your purchases have given you pleasure this summer and will continue to do so for many seasons to come