THANKS: Haywards Heath Lions Club are pleased to report the Mascot Race, which began with a Mascot Parade, at Plumpton Racecourse as part of their Family Raceday raised £328 for Chailey Heritage Foundation. The Lions and the Foundation thank you for your donations that day.

CIRCULAR WALK: With the Footpath Society, linking the three churches of Ditchling, Westmeston and Streat is this Sunday at 2pm. Meet at Ditchling Village Hall carpark (Map Ref: 325 151), for this four mile circular walk, ready to start walking at 2pm. For more information call Margaret Land on 01273 890125 or 07990876391 and Ann Kelly on 01444 245031.

PARISH COUNCIL: The proposed gypsy and traveller site in Plumpton Green (mentioned below) will be discussed at the Parish Council meeting on Tuesday at 7.45pm, at the village hall. All residents are welcome to attend and representatives from Lewes District Council will be there to answer your questions. For more information see the poster at http://www.plumptonpc.co.uk/

WI: Women’s Institute meet on Wednesday at 7.30pm. Visitors and new members are always welcome, so do go along. For more information call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

JUMBLE SALE: Is at the village hall on Saturday October 13 at 2pm is to raise funds for the upkeep of the hall. All who use the village hall are asked to assist in whatever way they can, either with donations of jumble, tombola prizes or cakes or help on the day. Your support will be much appreciated. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

FLOWER CLUB: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday October 17 at 7.30pm. The demonstrator will be Nina Tucknott and the subject Come Fly with Me. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

AGM: Footpath Society AGM takes place on Friday October 19 at 7pm for 7.30pm at Plumpton Sports Pavilion.

FIVE MILE WALK: With the Footpath Society, on Saturday October 20 starts at Horsted Keynes car park (Map Ref. 385 281) at 10am. The walk will include Horsted Keynes Station, Vox End, Restlands and Broadhurst and an optional lunch afterwards. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719540121.

PROPOSED SITE: Proposed Gypsy and Traveller Site in Plumpton Green Lewes District Council has now published its Local Plan Part 2 for consultation until midnight on Monday November 5. The Plan includes the proposal for a permanent site of five pitches for travellers and gypsies. The consultation documents can be viewed on the LDC consultation page at planningpolicyconsult. lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk. Paper copies can be read at the District Council Offices at Southover House, Southover Road, Lewes BN7 1AB, and at all local libraries, including Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath. Background documents to this consultation and details of earlier consultations can be found on the Local Plan Part 2 webpage at https://www.lewes-eastbourne. gov.uk/planning-policy/lewes-local -plan-part-2-site-allocations-and-development-management-policies/. If you wish to comment on the proposed site you can do so via the consultation website or in writing to LDC. You can also register to give your views in person when the Plan comes before the independent examiner. If you have any further questions please email the parish clerk anita.emery@ plumptonpc.co.uk or contact Lewes District Council by email at ldf@lewes.gov.uk.

Six mile walk: With the Footpath Society on Wednesday November 7 starts at the village hall and proceeds to Lentridge Farm, Hattons Green and the Horns Lodge (for a pub lunch) and then return via Hurst Barns and North Barns Lane. Meet at the village hall (Map Ref: 362 165) ready to start walking at 10.30am. For more details call Geoff and Gill Medhurst on 01273 890055 or 07505626074.

CHRISTMAS CARDS: St Peter and St James Hospice Christmas cards can be purchased from Gill Gamble, in Westgate, Plumpton Green. To make arrangements call Gill on 01273 891218.