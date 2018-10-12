JUMBLE SALE: At the village hall tomorrow, Saturday, at 2pm is to raise funds for the upkeep of the hall. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

ZUMBA: With Lucy takes place every Wednesday at the Scout Headquarters from 7pm to 7.45pm. It is a fun, friendly class suitable for all abilities. Classes are £5 pay as you go with a weekly raffle to win a free class. No need to pre-book you can just arrive and join in. For more information contact Lucy at zumba_lucy@outlook.com.

FLOWER CLUB: Meet at the village hall on Wednesday at 7.30pm. The demonstrator will be Nina Tucknott and the subject Come Fly with Me. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.

AGM: Footpath Society AGM takes place on Friday October 19 at 7pm for 7.30pm at Plumpton Sports Pavilion.

FIVE MILE WALK: With the Footpath Society, on Saturday October 20 starts at Horsted Keynes car park (Map Ref. 385 281) at 10am. The walk will include Horsted Keynes Station, Vox End, Restlands and Broadhurst and an optional lunch afterwards. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719540121.

DISUSED RAILWAY LINE: River Adur, Lashmars Hall and Catsfield Farm will be seen on the Footpath Society 4.5 mile walk on Saturday November 3. Meet at The Railway Pub (Map Ref. 205 162) Station Road, Henfield ready to start walking at 10.30am. For more details call Brenda and Gerry Arnold on 01444 241463 or 07971732090(G) or 07790218390(B).

PROPOSED TRAVELLER SITE: Proposed Gypsy and Traveller Site in Plumpton Green Lewes District Council has now published its Local Plan Part 2 for consultation until midnight on Monday November 5. The Plan includes the proposal for a permanent site of five pitches for travellers and gypsies. The consultation documents can be viewed on the LDC consultation page at planningpolicyconsult.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk. Paper copies can be read at the District Council Offices at Southover House, Southover Road, Lewes BN7 1AB, and at all local libraries, including Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath. Background documents to this consultation and details of earlier consultations can be found on the Local Plan Part 2 webpage at https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk /planning-policy/lewes-local -plan-part-2-site-allocations-and-development-management-policies/. If you wish to comment on the proposed site you can do so via the consultation website or in writing to LDC. You can also register to give your views in person when the Plan comes before the independent examiner. If you have any further questions please email the parish clerk anita.emery@plumptonpc.co.uk or contact Lewes District Council by email at ldf@lewes.gov.uk.

SIX MILE WALK: With the Footpath Society on Wednesday November 7 starts at the village hall and proceeds to Lentridge Farm, Hattons Green and the Horns Lodge (for a pub lunch) and then return via Hurst Barns and North Barns Lane. Meet at the village hall (Map Ref: 362 165) ready to start walking at 10.30am. For more details call Geoff and Gill Medhurst on 01273 890055 or

07505626074.

JUMBLE SALE: At the village hall, on Saturday November 10 at 2pm is to raise funds for the Flower Club. This is the last Plumpton jumble sale in 2018.

FESTIVE FAIR: Organised by the Plumpton Support Group for St Peter and St James Hospice will be at the village hall on Saturday November 24, from midday until 4.30pm, and all the money raised goes to help support the hospice. This has now become a well-established event on the village calendar and in the past has been very well supported by residents and shoppers from further afield. There will be a good selection of stalls selling crafts, gifts and festive fare, along with children’s games, refreshments and a tombola. Also a Grand Raffle with numerous lovely prizes including a first prize of £100 cash. The organisers are assured that Father Christmas has the date in his busy schedule and will be at the Fair from 2pm. Get your Christmas shopping done early, there will be lots of gifts to choose from, and help support our local Hospice. Admission costs £1 for over 14 year olds. For more information please contact Terry Thompsett on 01273 891256 or via terencethompsett@mypostoffice.co.uk.