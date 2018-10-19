AGM: Footpath Society AGM takes place this evening, Friday, at 7pm for 7.30pm at Plumpton Sports Pavilion.

FIVE MILE WALK: With the Footpath Society tomorrow, Saturday, starts at Horsted Keynes car park (Map Ref. 385 281) at 10am. The walk will include Horsted Keynes Station, Vox End, Restlands and Broadhurst and an optional lunch afterwards. For more details call Gill and Geoff Gamble on 01273 891218 or 07719540121.

DISUSED RAILWAY LINE: River Adur, Lashmars Hall and Catsfield Farm will be seen on the Footpath Society 4.5 mile walk on Saturday November 3. Meet at The Railway Pub (Map Ref. 205 162) Station Road, Henfield ready to start walking at 10.30am. For more details call Brenda and Gerry Arnold on 01444 241463 or 07971732090(G) or 07790218390(B).

PROPOSED TRAVELLER SITE: Proposed Gypsy and Traveller Site in Plumpton Green. Lewes District Council has now published its Local Plan Part 2 for consultation until midnight on Monday November 5. The Plan includes the proposal for a permanent site of five pitches for travellers and gypsies. The consultation documents can be viewed on the LDC consultation page at planningpolicyconsult.lewes -eastbourne.gov.uk. Paper copies can be read at the District Council Offices at Southover House, Southover Road, Lewes BN7 1AB, and at all local libraries, including Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath. Background documents to this consultation and details of earlier consultations can be found on the Local Plan Part 2 webpage at https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/ planning-policy/lewes- local-plan-part-2-site-allocations-and-development -management-policies/. If you wish to comment on the proposed site you can do so via the consultation website or in writing to LDC. You can also register to give your views in person when the Plan comes before the independent examiner. If you have any further questions please email the parish clerk anita.emery@plumptonpc.co.uk or contact Lewes District Council by email at ldf@lewes.gov.uk.

SIX MILE WALK: With the Footpath Society on Wednesday November 7 starts at the village hall and proceeds to Lentridge Farm, Hattons Green and the Horns Lodge (for a pub lunch) and then return via Hurst Barns and North Barns Lane. Meet at the village hall (Map Ref: 362 165) ready to start walking at 10.30am. For more details call Geoff and Gill Medhurst on 01273 890055 or 07505626074.

JUMBLE SALE: At the village hall on Saturday November 10 at 2pm is to raise funds for the Flower Club. This is the last Plumpton jumble sale in 2018. There will be cakes, tombola, toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac and much more. There will be lots to rummage through so do go along, you may well find a bargain. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated apart from videos as these no longer sell. Please take jumble to the hall from 9am to midday.

WI: Women’s Institute meet on Wednesday November 14 at 7.30pm. Visitors and new members are always welcome, so do go along. For more information call Val Thompsett on 01273 891256.

HORSTED KEYNES WALK: (Four miles) on Saturday November 17 starts at 2pm. Meet members of the Footpath Society at Horsted Keynes Village carpark (Map Ref: 384 282). For more details call Diane Ellis on 01825723716.

FLOWER CLUB: Meeting at the village hall on Wednesday November 21 at 7.30pm. The demonstrator will be Gill Homer and the subject Christmas Creations. Visitors are most welcome at a cost of £3 at the door. There is always a raffle giving a chance to win one of the demonstrators’ arrangements. For more details call Gill Wells on 01273 890561.