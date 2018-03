WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

WANTED: Street stewards to deliver Polegate Community News. Please contact Polegate Community Centre for more info.

FRIDAY CRAFT GROUP: At Polegate Community Centre from 10am to 1pm in the lounge. Open to everyone to knit, talk, crochet, paint, make cards, jigsaws, talk, and drink tea and coffee.

SPA VALLEY: See website for full details at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk or telephone 01892 537715. Also vacancies for more volunteers, in all departments.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: At Polegate Community Centre Committee Room No 2 from 9am to 1pm. All welcome.

SCOUT GROUP: First Polegate Scout Group, who meet at the Centre, are at risk and need volunteers for Cub and Scout Sections to ensure future children have the opportunity to experience the benefits Scouting has to offer. If you are interested and able to spare a few hours on a Friday evening during term time please get in touch for a chat and they will let you know what’s involved. Phone Pam on 07393312970 Email: glitterkip@sky.com.