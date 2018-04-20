WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

FRIDAY CRAFT GROUP: At Polegate Community Centre from 10am to 1pm in the lounge. Open to everyone to knit, talk, crochet, paint, make cards, jigsaws, talk, and drink tea and coffee.

SPA VALLEY: See website for full details at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk or telephone 01892 537715. Also vacancies for more volunteers, in all departments.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: At Polegate Community Centre Committee Room No 2 from 9am to 1pm. All welcome.