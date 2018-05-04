WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

FRIDAY CRAFT GROUP: At Polegate Community Centre from 10am to 1pm in the lounge. Open to everyone to knit, talk, crochet, paint, make cards, jigsaws, talk, and drink tea and coffee.

SPA VALLEY: See website for full details at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk or telephone 01892 537715. Also vacancies for more volunteers, in all departments.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: At Polegate Community Centre Committee Room No 2 from 9am to 1pm. All welcome.

Polegate Windmill: starts its 2018 programme on Sunday May 13th which is National Mills Day.On this occasion the Mill will be open from 11am to 5pm and in addition to tours and refreshments the Long Man Morris Men visit at 12,30pm and Classic Cars will be on display on the Mill plat.Subsequently the Mill will be open from 2pm to 5pm on the second and fourth Sunday of each month with the added attraction on July 22nd of Strawberry Cream Teas and Music with popular local group Con Brio, The final event of the season is the annual Mills talk by Peter Hill at 3pm on Sunday October 14th