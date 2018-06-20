WANTED: Correspondent to take over Parish Pump Column for Polegate, also Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington.

POLEGATE ART GROUP: Do you enjoy drawing or painting? If so, why not join us? We are a friendly group with different abilities and meet up every Monday at St Georges Church Hall from 9.30am till 12.30pm. Our professional artist Nick Englefield is on hand to help and advise, along with our other members. Interested? Then just pick up the phone and ring Pat on 01323486603 or John on 01323489028 or Malcolm on 01323506688.

POLEGATE PLODDERS: Would like more folk to join their running/jogging group. Please contact Brian Winn on 07765216990 or email brianwinn1@btinternet.com

FRIDAY CRAFT GROUP: At Polegate Community Centre from 10am to 1pm in the lounge. Open to everyone to knit, talk, crochet, paint, make cards, jigsaws, talk, and drink tea and coffee.

SPA VALLEY: See website for full details at www.spavalleyrailway.co.uk or telephone 01892 537715. Also vacancies for more volunteers, in all departments.

SUNDAY PRAYERS: At Polegate Community Centre Committee Room No 2 from 9am to 1pm.