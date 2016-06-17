NO NEWS LAST WEEK: Apologies for the lack of Ringmer News last week. I go on holiday from time to time, and as a volunteer, it is most annoying when wi-fi either isn’t available, or it lets me down, and emails to the Sussex Express are impossible.

HISTORY STUDY GROUP: The meeting this evening (Friday) at 7.45pm in the village hall will be entitled Images from Lewes Past. It is possible that not all Study Group members will be on Facebook, and that only a minority of those who are will be amongst the 4,000 members of the Lewes Past Facebook Group. However, this is a fascinating source of old photographs and artwork of Lewes posted by members, some taken from their own private collections and others from a variety of public sources. If you are not a member this event will show you what you are missing.

SCARECROW FESTIVAL: Don’t forget the Scarecrow Festival this weekend organised by Ringmer Primary PTA. See how many you can spot around the village and join in the fun where you find one. For more information contact Claire 07506 445595 or Emma 07812 062865.

ST MARY’S: The Mothers’ Union Coffee Morning takes place tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to noon at The Old Cottage, Lewes Road (nr Stephens Close). Everyone is welcome to enjoy the gardens whilst supporting the varied work of the MU in the UK and overseas. Refreshments, Bring and Buy stall, cakes and produce. If wet come and see the lovely garden from inside the house. Members of the MU will be heading out on Tuesday to visit Emmaus Brighton and Hove, the charity providing accommodation, work and hope for homeless people. There is a shop, café and lovely grounds and we are looking forward to a guided tour. Lifts are available, meet at the church car park for 1.15pm. The services this week: Sunday 8am Holy Communion; 10am Eucharist Service; 6.30pm Evensong. Wednesday 9am Holy Communion, an Oasis in the busy week. St Mary’s is supporting the primary school scarecrow festival with a whole host of characters going on show this weekend and next. Do buy a map and explore the village in search of the scarecrows. All proceeds go towards the many and varied needs of the primary school, from cooking equipment to subscriptions to online learning platforms.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday June 8, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Barrie Smith and Alan Grindley; 2, Frank Hibbert and George Montgomery; 3, Valerie and Peter King. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall on Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.

RHYMETIME: Ringmer Library is now holding a weekly Rhymetime and Storytime session for children on Thursday afternoons at 2pm.

BOWLS CLUB: Match results: Ringmer 74 v Seaford 40; Peacehaven 56 v Ringmer 83; Ringmer 83 v Crowborough 43; Newick 88 v Ringmer 67; Ringmer 60 v Haywards Heath 79; Maresfield 52 v Ringmer 43.

FOOTBALL AND SOCIAL CLUB: Pre-season training for all teams will be on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Ringmer Community College and new players for all teams are always welcome. Training starts at 7.30pm and the first sessions are on Tuesday July 5 and Thursday July 7. Due to an unfortunate clash with the semi-finals of European Cup, the regular monthly quiz will be postponed by one week to Thursday July 14 and normal service will be resumed in August. The club’s Annual General Meeting will be on Thursday July 21 and will include an update on the proposed relocation.

DIG AT BRIDGE FARM: This summer sees the resumption of the archaeological excavations at the important Romano-Britishvicus (settlement) at Bridge Farm, Barcombe Mills and as in past years the Culver Archaeological Project (CAP) is offering community involvement. You can actually take part in this exciting project or just come for a visit on the open days. This site is in the parish of Ringmer so is of special interest to us. CAP encourages the local community, students and volunteers to participate in their annual summer excavation, which this year will run every day from June 27 to August 21. For more information of recent finds or of how to get involved this summer go to www.culverproject.co.uk or email excavations@culverproject.co.uk. Bridge Farm excavations will also be open for public visits during the weekend of July 30 and 31 as part of the CBA Festival of Archaeology. See Festival website for details of this and other nationwide events: http://www.archaeologyfestival.org.uk/.

SOCIETIES FAIR: By popular request, we are planning another Societies Fair on Saturday October 22, when local organisations can publicise their activities and recruit new members. This enables newcomers and existing residents to find out what goes on in our busy village, and for groups, societies and clubs to meet potential new members. The event, called the Ringmer Hub, will run from 10am until 2pm at the newly refurbished village hall. The hall will be open for setting up displays from 9.15am. Table space will cost £5 for regular hall user groups and other community groups will be charged £10. Refreshments will be available, and all money raised will go to village hall funds. This should be a lively community event and we hope your group will be able to join us. For more information or a booking form, please contact Liz Owen (Trustee) on 01273 814220 or Email: theowens@hotmail.com

