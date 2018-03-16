RINGMER HUB: Tomorrow, (Saturday) from 10am until 2pm in the village hall, come to the societies fair, which enables people to meet and chat with the organisers of the clubs which meet in our busy village. From Bowls and Bridge, through Brownies to Botanical Arts, all sorts of sporting and leisure activities will be represented. Come along, have a cuppa and find out about something new in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Free entry.

ST MARY’S: The Fifth Sunday of Lent is marked with an 8am Holy Communion and 10am Eucharist service as well as a traditional Evensong. Also on Sunday we welcome all families to St Mary’s for tea, games and craft. Whether parents or grandparents, you are welcome to pop in from 4pm. Our Lent activities continue, Tuesday 5pm, Stations of the Cross; Wednesday 11.30am, Lenten Prayers; Thursday 3.30pm, Lent Group. Friday Club continues next week (March 23) and they are working on a new musical piece which will be part of the Easter Sunday service on April 1 as part of the group. Also on Friday March 23 at 8pm, the History Study Group meets in church to discover some hidden gems. And a word of thanks to Michael and Brenda Moore, they are the link with the Children’s Society and work tirelessly to count money from collection boxes. If you would like to know more about this, do please ask them or look out for details of the next fundraising opportunity.

COUNTRY MARKET: The Country Market will be open as usual in the village hall from10am to 11am on March 20 and 27. If you would like a home made simnel cake for Easter it is not too late to order one. The usual selection of home made and locally produced items will also be on sale as well as some seasonal variations.

COFFEE MORNING: Step into Spring at Parris Lawn, Harvard Road. Tuesday at 11am. All are welcome to join us for a coffee, or just come and have a chat. We’d love to meet you.

BARN DANCING: There is the usual monthly dance this coming Tuesday at 8pm prompt at the Caburn Pavilion FC. We are dancing to live music, drinks are very reasonably priced and we have a lot of fun and laughs. No need to worry if you haven’t a partner we all swap about and are a very friendly bunch. Entrance only £4.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday March 7, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Jenny Charman and Graham White; 2, Lesley Durrant and David Warner; joint 3, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney, Barrie Smith and Alan Grindley. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.

DRAMATIC SOCIETY: The society’s Spring Production, Curtain Call by Bettine Manktelow, directed by Ruth Whitlock, will be performed in Ringmer Village Hall from Wednesday to Saturay, March 21 to 24 at 7.45pm. An amusingly chaotic day in the life of Alec Partridge, Manager of the Thurlow Playhouse. The director of an amateur production of Oklahoma demands real horses in the show, an Arts Council agent arrives to assess the theatre’s eligibility for a grant, can anything go wrong? Tickets £8 are available from The Pet Store in Springett Avenue, online at www.ticketsource. co.uk/ringmer dramaticsociety or from Denis Drinan on 07753 317373.

BOWLS CLUB: Coffee Morning will be held on Saturday March 24 from 10am to 11.30am in the club house on the green. Entry 50p to include coffee and biscuits. There will be a cake stall, a raffle and a tombola. All will be welcome.

TIDDLERS AND TODDLERS: Playgroup are holding a Nearly New Sale on Saturday April 14 in Ringmer Village Hall from 10.30am to 12.30pm. We are selling children’s clothes and equipment age 0 to 11 years including pushchairs, cots, high-chairs, clothes, books, DVD’s, toys and much much more. Everything you need when having, raising or minding a little one. Tea and cakes also available. £1 entrance fee per family. We have a few spaces left for sellers, if you would like to sell please contact nnsringmer@gmail.com for further details.