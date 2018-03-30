EASTER EXHIBITION: St Mary’s Art groups will be holding their Easter Exhibition and Sale at Ringmer Church in the Church Room from today (Friday) until Monday, 10am to 4.30pm (Sunday 2pm to 4.30pm). There will be free entrance with greeting cards for sale, plus refreshments and demonstrations. Please come, you will be most welcome.

BAPTIST CHURCH: Good Friday Service at 10.30am. Easter Day Service also at 10.30am (both in Ringmer Village Hall) with our Fellowship Lunch at 12.30am after the service. We meet for regular Services in the village hall: Sundays at 10.30am and 6pm. Communion usually celebrated on second Sunday (morning) and fourth Sunday (evening) each month. Sunday and Youth Clubs available. Monthly services held in Lime Tree and Holm Lodge residential homes at 2.15pm, dates vary, check in church. The Ringmer Food Bank, run by Ringmer Baptist Church, is open every Monday from 1.15pm to 2.15pm. Located in the village hall (Rogers Room) it is available to individuals and families referred to us by local welfare organisations. For further details search: ringmerfoodbank @btinternet.com or telephone: 07985 651792.

ST MARY’S: Following the sad news of the death of Revd Canon Will Pratt, it has been lovely to see so many people remembering this remarkable man through comments on Facebook and in conversation. Do please make a written contribution to the Book of Appreciation which is held in the church for everyone from the parish to write in. Revd Will’s funeral will take place on Friday April 6 at 1pm. On Sunday, St Mary’s greets Easter Morning with an 8am service which starts with a small ‘bonfire’ and the lighting of a new Paschal candle in a darkened church building. This is followed by the first Eucharist of Easter. The 10am service is family-friendly and all are invited to bring a flower (hard stem) to place in the Floral Cross. We will also be celebrating the Baptism of Harry and there may be some hands-on gardening! The 6.30pm service is a traditional Eucharist with bread and wine. We have some new postcards with views of Ringmer, available for sale in the church and at Coffee Break every Wednesday. Proceeds to church funds.

COUNTRY MARKET: A reminder that there will be no Country Market on Tuesday.

FLOWER CLUB: Ringmer Flower Club meets in the village hall at 2pm on Wednesday with a demonstration by Stephen McDonnell entitled A Backward Glance. This is the demonstration which was postponed earlier this month. Visitors welcome for £5 at the door, to include refreshments.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday March 21, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Lesley Durrant and Suzanne Malley; 2, Joan Evett and Sandra Dudley-Wiliams; 3, Liz and Tim Owen. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.

WI: At the March meeting the members enjoyed a tea tasting with Eleanor and David Robins who provided a wide range of different teas to be sampled, all without milk and sugar of course. Most people confessed to using tea bags, but after this tasting will probably explore some of the interesting the range of leaf teas. We are already planning the WI Spring Fair in the village hall on Saturday April 28. This is always a good morning, tasty coffee and cake and plenty of stalls to visit, put the date in you diary now. The next meeting is in the village hall at 7.30pm on Tuesday April 3 when there is a change to our printed programme, now our speaker will be Dr Michael Rice recalling his time, A Dr in the Freezer, when he spent time in the Antarctic. Do come and join us, new members are always welcome.

HORTICULTURAL CLUB: A reminder that the Spring Show is on April 7 in the village hall. People wishing to enter must use the form in the schedule and return it as instructed by the previous Thursday evening. On the day, the show opens at 2pm for everyone to come and see, entry is free and as always there will be a nice cup of tea and cake. Any enquiries to Chris Browning on Ringmer 812672.

PARISH COUNCIL: The Annual Parish Council Meeting will be held on Thursday at 7.30pm in the village hall. Come and hear what the parish council is doing on our behalf. There will also be a presentation by Bob Cairns entitled So You Think You Know Ringmer.