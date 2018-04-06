BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday March 28, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney; 2, Susan Louis and Suzanne Malley; 3, Deirdre Booth and Tony Wing. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.

SPRING SHOW: A reminder that the horticultural and home produce club Spring Show is tomorrow, Saturday, in the village hall. The show opens at 2pm for everyone to come and see, entry is free and as always there will be a nice cup of tea and cake. Any enquiries to Chris Browning on Ringmer 812672.

NEARLY NEW SALE: Ringmer Tiddlers and Toddlers playgroup are holding a Nearly New Sale on Saturday April 14 in Ringmer Village Hall from 10.30am to 12.30pm. We are selling children’s clothes and equipment age 0 to 11 years including pushchairs, cots, high chairs, clothes, books, DVD’s, toys and much much more. Everything you need when having, raising or minding a little one. Tea and cakes also available, please come along and support our group, thanks. £1 entrance fee per family.