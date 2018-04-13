HOSPICE SUPPORT GROUP: Tomorrow morning, Saturday, at 8.30am Joan will be organising a delicious breakfast in the Church Room in aid of St Peter and St James’ Hospice. The after-breakfast talk will be given by Bob Cairns. As you leave at 10am there will be collection for the hospice.

NEARLY NEW SALE: Ringmer Tiddlers and Toddlers are holding a Nearly New Sale tomorrow (Saturday) from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the village hall. There will be items from pregnancy to 11 years. Tea/coffee and cake will also be available. Entrance fee, £1 per family.

ST MARYS: St Mary’s was packed last Friday as people gathered to celebrate the life of Rev Canon Will Pratt. It was a marvellous service which Will himself had planned with the expected humour and humility. Coming together as a parish in mourning for a man who dedicated 14 years of service to our community was very special and we send our love and prayers to Linda and all the family in these difficult times. We continue to celebrate the Easter season and it’s Good Shepherd Sunday. Join us for 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist when we celebrate the baptism of Arthur, and at 6.30pm for Traditional Evensong. Our Annual Parochial Church Meeting is coming up on Sunday April 22 (after the 10am service). It is a chance to review the past year and appoint churchwardens and Church Council members. On Monday at 9am the Prayer for All group meets in the Lady Chapel of the church. On Tuesday at 7.30pm, the MU group welcomes Fiona Castle, widow of Roy will speak about Making the Most of the Moment. Members and visitors very welcome. On Friday at 6.30pm, the Friday Club members will be enjoying a first anniversary celebration. New members, in school years 5 to 7, are very welcome.

JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society are holding a Jumble sale on Saturday April 21 in Ringmer Scout Hall, Goldsborough Hall, Lewes Road. Doors open at 2pm. Come and pick up a bargain.

PARISH COUNCILLOR SURGERY: There will be a chance to talk to parish councillors at a surgery to be held on Saturday, April 28, from 10 until noon at the Ringmer Café. Do come along and meet councillors and talk about Ringmer, your village.