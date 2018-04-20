ST MARY’S: Friday Club returns this evening at 6.30pm. A fun club for children in years 5 to 7 in the church room. We celebrate our first birthday with a party. Sunday Services at 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist and 6.30pm Evensong. The Eucharist will be followed at 11.30am or so by the Annual Parochial Church Meeting, our equivalent of an AGM. Next Friday (April 27) is the first of the Churchyard Blitz working parties. If you can give some time to help tidy the old church yard please pop along on Friday from 2pm to 5pm. Please bring gloves, secateurs, thick garden refuse sacks, hoes, edging shears, etc. Tea and cakes will be provided as a thank you.

JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society are holding a Jumble Sale tomorrow (Saturday) in Ringmer Scout Hall, Goldsborough Hall, Lewes Road, Ringmer. Doors open at 2pm. Please note change of usual venue. Come and pick up a bargain.

COUNTRY MARKET: Please remember the Country Market which takes place in the village hall each Tuesday from 10am to 11am. All of the cooked goods are home-made and produced locally and do not contain any artificial colouring or preservatives. Special diets are catered for and orders can be taken if we do not have what you require. A variety of handmade greetings cards are for sale as well as plants to add colour to your garden.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday April 11, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Suzanne Malley and Tony Wing; 2, Jenny Charman and Graham White; 3, Valerie King and Frank Hibbert. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.

WI SPRING FAIR: Not to be missed. Saturday April 28, Ringmer Village Hall, 10am to 12-30pm. Enjoy a cup of coffee and then browse round the stalls, cakes, bric-a-brac, craft and art, books, plants and good as new clothing. Then try your luck at the tombola and raffle, you never know what you might win.

PARISH COUNCILLOR SURGERY: There will be a chance to talk to parish councillors at a surgery to be held on Saturday, April 28 from 10am until noon at the Ringmer Café. Do come along and meet councillors and talk about Ringmer, your village.