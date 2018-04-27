HISTORY STUDY GROUP: Tonight (Friday) will be the Study Group’s AGM at 7.45pm in the village hall. This will be followed by Bob Cairns speaking on Ringmer Postcards and their Publishers. Old postcards can provide an astonishing insight into the appearance and character of villages like Ringmer as they were from the start of the 20th century onwards.

PARISH COUNCILLOR SURGERY: There will be a chance to talk to parish councillors at a surgery to be held tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am until noon at the Ringmer Café. Do come along and meet councillors and talk about Ringmer, your village.

ST MARY’S: The joy and celebration of Easter continues at St Mary’s with 8am Holy Communion and 10am Eucharist services this Sunday. There is no evening service this week. The Spring Churchyard Blitz gets underway today at 2pm. If you can spare an hour or two come armed with secateurs, edging shears, hoes, trowels etc. Garden of Remembrance, New Churchyard. All being well the planned work replacing the grass around the memorial tablets with pebbles should begin in the second week of May. Any queries, please contact the churchwardens. Can you help deliver and collect donation envelopes during Christian Aid week in May? If you are able to take on your street and perhaps a nearby street then Angela Glaysher would love to hear from you. Details in the parish magazine.

BAPTIST CHURCH: We meet for regular Services in Ringmer Village Hall, Sundays at 10.30am and 6pm. Communion usually celebrated on second Sunday (morning) and fourth Sunday (evening) each month. Sunday and Youth Clubs available. Monthly services held in Lime Tree and Holm Lodge residential homes at 2.15pm, dates vary, check in church. All welcome to a family time of fun, games and crafts at our Messy Church event this Sunday at 3pm in Ringmer Village Hall. On May 6 at 2.30pm we have Rev Vicky Martin (Chaplain at Sussex NHS Trust) coming to talk about mental health issues. The Ringmer Food Bank, run by Ringmer Baptist Church, is open every Monday from 1.15pm to 2.15pm. Located in the village hall (Rogers Room) it is available to individuals and families referred to us by local welfare organisations. For further details search: ringmerfoodbank @btinternet.com or telephone: 07985 651792.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday April 18, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: joint 1, Liz and Tim Owen, Deirdre Booth and Tony Wing; joint 3, Joan Evett and Frank Hibbert, Barrie Smith and Alan Grindley. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.

FOOTBALL AND SOCIAL CLUB: The first team have now completed their fixtures for the season, finishing a creditable fourth in the league. Many thanks to all who supported the team throughout the season. This Thursday evening in the bar is the regular monthly general knowledge quiz, usual format of 50 nice easy general knowledge questions, teams of four (ish) and just £1 per team member to enter. Registration is from 7.30pm for a prompt 8pm start.

WI SPRING FAIR: Don’t miss the WI Spring Fair in the village hall tomorrow, Saturday. There are plenty of stalls to visit. Cakes, plants, good as new clothing, books, bric-a-brac, art and craft, tombola and raffle as well as delicious coffee. No entry charge. Open from 10.30am to noon.

AGM: St Mary’s Ringmer held its APCM (the church AGM) on Sunday and 40 members of the congregation heard about the activities of last year and plans for the coming year. Speaking to the Sussex Express, Marisa Hayes said ‘We are so grateful to Beth for her ministry at the Parish Church of Ringmer. I lost my father in the autumn of 2017 and Beth was so helpful in my time of loss. I have heard from so many in a similar position of just how Beth has helped them personally and conducted such a memorable funeral service’. Revd Beth is hoping to have a further procedure to assist with her ongoing back condition in May and the congregation wishes her well with this. Maeanwhile, the pattern of services continues with visiting clergy supporting Revd Beth along with a small team of Lay Leaders who lead Sunday evening services. Essential repairs to the roof at St Mary’s will be undertaken this spring/summer, more details and the opportunity for the community to contribute to the costs which are estimated at £80,000 to follow in May.