BOWLS CLUB: Ringmer have had a good start to the season. Ringmer 46 v Saltdean 29; Ringmer 76 v West Hoathly 36. We have got a open morning on Saturday if you would like to come and have a go you will be most welcome, just wear flat shoes. All ages are welcome. We are a very friendly club and you will get a good cup of tea. We start at 10am.

ST MARY’S: We celebrate Rogation Sunday this week with a short Bless a Farm service at Gote Farm at noon in addition to the usual services in the church. At 8am there is Holy Communion and at 6.30pm a Eucharist service both with the opportunity to received bread and wine or a blessing . The 10am service is family friendly and we have invited any younger families to perhaps bring a tractor or a toy farm animal to represent our thanks for all of God’s gifts.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday April 25, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney; 2, Valerie King and Jacky Lovell; 3, Susan Louis and Suzanne Malley. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.