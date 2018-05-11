SAVE RINGMER LIBRARY: Tomorrow, Saturday, the fundraising team will hold a community event at the village hall from 10am until noon. There will be coffee, home-made cakes, a raffle and a book swap. Bring one, take one, or bring more, take more. Please do come along to find out more about our plans for this new and exciting community venture.

LINE DANCING: Absolute Beginners Line Dance course at Ringmer Football Club starting on Monday at noon. Contact Chester at Steps Dance Club 07519818112 stepscwdc@gmail.com

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday May 2, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Susan Louis and Suzanne Malley; 2, Liz and Tim Owen; 3, Valerie King and Jacky Lovell. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.

BOWLS CLUB: We had another good week. Match results are Southwick Park 63 v Ringmer 83; Ringmer 52 v Burgess Hill 63; Herstmonceux 65 v Ringmer 65. We also had a very good open morning Saturday and the weather was kind to us. If anyone could not make it on Saturday and would like to have a go, do come along on Tuesday evening at 6pm. You will be most welcome.