BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday May 9, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Lesley Durrant and David Warner; 2, Deirdre Booth and Suzanne Malley; 3, Liz and Tim Owen. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.

JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society will be holding a Jumble Sale next Saturday, May 26, in the village hall. Doors open at 2pm. Come and pick up a bargain.

COUNTRY MARKET: The Country Market will be open as usual on Tuesday from 10am to 11am in the village hall. We sell a selection of ready meals and savoury items, cakes and pastry goods all freshly made. Special diets can be catered for and gluten and dairy free cakes are always available as well as preserves, local honey and free range eggs. In addition you can choose from a variety of greetings cards suitable for most occasions. There will not be a market on May 29.

ST MARY’S: The church celebrates its official birthday this weekend with Pentecost. Services at 8am for Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist and 6.30pm Evensong will each celebrate the gift of the Holy Spirit. There is a buffet lunch too, in the village hall, to which everyone is invited. Please ensure that Sue Howes has your name for catering. There is no charge but donations are requested and any profits go to St Mary’s Disaster Fund. Revd Beth has had a further treatment on her back condition. She continues to bring comfort and care to many people in our parish and is supported by a marvellous team. Thank you to each of them. There has been an excellent start improving the appearance of the Garden of Remembrance in the new churchyard. A few ceramic vases, pots, chimes and other ornaments which were left around the memorial tablets have been kept. Please contact 07552 487694 by July 1 if you wish to collect any item. Thank you.