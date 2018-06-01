BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday May 23, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Liz and Tim Owen; 2, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney; 3, Barrie Smith and Alan Grindley. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.

FOOTBALL CLUB: Ringmer FC wishes to announce that they will be withdrawing from the Southern Counties Combination League from the 2018/19 Season. This decision has not been lightly taken, but with escalating costs in both managing the playing side and player recruitment, this option is the most viable in the short term. Ringmer FC, rich in heritage, has been in existence for 110 years and based at the Caburn Ground for over 50 years and are now embarking on a longer term community based club. With this in mind, the club will be moving to a brand new purpose built site in the village within the next two years. The facilities will include a new 3G pitch, floodlights, club house and gym facilities open to the general public. On the playing side Ringmer FC see their immediate future based on closer ties with Ringmer Rovers FC for player development and AFC Ringmer who are very successful in the Mid-Sussex League. AFC Ringmer will use the Caburn Ground and facilities in the forthcoming season and the social side of Ringmer FC will continue in its present form. In making this decision Ringmer FC are assuring the future of football in the village and a gradual return to the higher echelons of Sussex football.

BOWLS CLUB: This week’s results: Ringmer 58 v Woodingdean 71; Lewes 62 v Ringmer 50; Motcombe Gardens 78 v Ringmer 47; Ringmer 54 v Groombridge 68; Ringmer 58 v Rotherfield 87. If anyone would like to come and have a go at bowls, just come along on a Tuesday evening at 6pm.