ST MARY’S: On Saturday the MU will be hosting their annual coffee morning from 10am to noon in the church room. It will raise vital funds for MU projects in Sussex and overseas. Do pop in for coffee and biscuits and find out more. There will be a bring and buy stall and activities for children too. Sunday services, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Parish Eucharist and 6.30pm Evensong; each of these services traditional format. A Sunday club runs during the 10am service for children aged 5 to 11 years. The next Bring and Share lunch is next Friday June 15 at 12.30pm. Do come along if you would enjoy the company, there is always a lovely mix of people and some lively conversation. Bring a savoury dish as desserts are provided!

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday, May 30, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Liz and Tim Owen; 2, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney; 3, Valerie King and Jacky Lovill. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.

COFFEE MORNING: Next Saturday, June 16, there will be a Coffee Morning from 10am to noon at Sunrise, Laughton Road, Ringmer in aid of Homelink. Entrance will be £1 to include coffee and biscuits (accompanied children free). There will be a raffle, bring-and-buy and plants for sale. Homelink is a local organisation which helps people into housing in the Lewes District by offering an interest free loan for part or all of the finance needed to access private rented accommodation. We look forward to seeing you there. If you require transport, please phone John Payne (01273 812501).

AFTERNOON CREAM TEA: Lewes, Ringmer and District Social Group for the Blind and Partially Sighted People are having a fund raising Midsummer Afternoon Cream Tea at a cost of £3.50 on Wednesday June 21, 2pm to 4pm in Ringmer Village Hall. There is a huge raffle and a home-made cake stall and also a very good tombola. Our group is completely self-funding, so please come along and support us.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Summer Show is on Saturday July 14. Now is the time to plan your exhibits and entries. Schedules, incorporating entry forms, are available around the village. For any enquiries please contact Chris Browning on 01273812672. The coach outing to the RHS garden Hyde Hall is on Thursday September 6. Full details and tickets are available from the treasurer.

FOOTBALL AND SOCIAL CLUB: World Cup. The games will be shown on the big screen in the RFC bar with special promotions on bar prices during the England Games. Why not come and celebrate (or commiserate) with friends instead of shouting at the TV at home?