ST MARY’S: Sunday Services continue during this Ordinary Time at 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist and 6.30pm Lay-Led Evensong. The popular Friday Club meets tonight at 6.30pm for games on the green. Open to children in Yrs 5 to 7, new members are very welcome to come along. Essential repairs to the roof and walls will commence towards the end of June with parts of the church being surrounded by scaffolding for up to six weeks. Do please take care around the building. This work has been planned for some months at a cost of approximately £80,000. The Summer Fete will take place on Saturday August 11, 2pm to 4pm in the church. There will be teas, tombolas, tower tours and too many things to mention! Any groups wanting to be a part of this event are very welcome too. Contact Marisa Hayes for details: 01273 812790.

FOOTBALL AND SOCIAL CLUB: The World Cup starts this week and there will be special offers on drinks, ask for the 3-5-2 deal, and complimentary hot and cold bar snacks during the matches involving England. The group stage matches are Monday June 18, 7pm kick-off versus Tunisia, Sunday June 24, 1pm kick-off versus Panama and Thursday June 28, 7pm kick-off versus Belgium. Please come and join us and watch the games among friends.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday June 6, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: joint 1, Liz and Tim Owen, Valerie King and Lesley Durrant; 3, Barrie Smith and Alan Grindley. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.

AFTERNOON CREAM TEA: Please note - there was an error in the information given last week. The Midsummer Afternoon Cream Tea in Ringmer Village Hall, arranged by the Lewes, Ringmer and District Social Group for the Blind and Partially Sighted People will be on Wednesday June 20, not Wednesday June 21 as stated. Tea will be served from 2pm to 4pm at a cost of £3.50. There will also be a huge raffle and a home-made cake stall and also a very good tombola. Our group is completely self-funding, so please come along and support us.

COFFEE MORNING: Ringmer Disability Social Club Coffee Morning is on Saturday, June 23 between 10am and noon in the village hall. Apart from a good cup of coffee or tea and a biscuit, we will have some stalls including for cakes, tombola, treasure hunt and of course a raffle. All money raised will go towards the club. Please support us.

ART EXHIBITION: The King’s Academy is hosting a Community Art Exhibition on Saturday June 23 from 11am to 4.30pm. Work by the Botanical Art Society of Sussex; Lewes District Art Club; The Ringmer Art Collective and St Mary’s Art Group will be on show and there will be original work, prints and cards for sale. Entrance is free.

CHRISTIAN AID: Many thanks to everybody who contributed to this year’s Christian Aid collection in Ringmer, whether you generously put money in the envelopes or were a volunteer who went out and about delivering and collecting. The total this year from our village was £1,714.26. Remarkably, almost the same as last year.