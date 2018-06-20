ST MARY’S: Sunday morning services at St Mary’s, 8am Holy Communion and 10am Eucharist for Ordinary Time. Unfortunately, we are unable to offer Evensong this weekend. On Monday the Julian Prayer group meets in the church at 7pm. The group starts with opening prayer and a reading followed by a period of silence for prayer and contemplation. This experience of ‘waiting on God’ takes place once a month and provides a time of quiet and stillness in our busy lives. The next churchyard working party takes place on Friday June 29 from 2pm to 5pm and at the rate the shrubs are growing, your help will be very welcome. Do come along with secateurs and other tools to join this group of enthusiasts.

HISTORY STUDY GROUP: The next meeting (entitled Mud, Glorious Mud) will be a visit on Sunday at 2.15pm to the excavations at the Bridge Farm Roman Settlement. Rob will be telling us about the highlights of last season’s explorations and giving us a preview of the new location within the site being explored this year.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday June 13, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: joint 1, Liz and Tim Owen, Deirdre Booth and Jacky Lovell; joint 3, Joan Evett and Sandra Dudley-Williams, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.

BOWLS CLUB: Match results are Isle of Thorns 59 v Ringmer 56; Ringmer 50 v Seaford Crouch 63; Peacehaven 64 v Ringmer 66; Ringmer 63 v Crowborough 61; Ringmer 43 v Newick 85; Ringmer 68 v Haywards Heath 57; Maresfield 55 v Ringmer 62; Ringmer 79 v Uckfield 64.

ART SALE: There will be a sale of original art work at greatly reduced prices at 3 Church Villas (opposite Ringmer Church) on Saturday June 30 and Sunday July 1, 10.30am until 4.30pm. Enjoy tea and cakes while you browse.

CONCERT: Ashdown Singers will be giving a concert at Ringmer Parish Church at 7.30pm on Saturday June 30, refreshments will include a glass of wine. All are welcome and there will be a retiring collection in aid of St Peter and St James Hospice.

SCARECROW FESTIVAL: Ringmer Nursery and Primary School PTA are holding their third annual Scarecrow Festival in the village on the weekends of July 7/8 and 14/15. There will be a map to buy with a trail around the village with questions to answer and competitions to enter. Maps are £3 and can be bought from the Pet Shop or Cafe Ringmer. Prizes to be won by visiting scarecrows and entering competitions. Please spread the word and encourage visitors to our wonderful village.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Summer Show on Saturday July 14 draws closer. Schedules, incorporating entry forms, are available around the village. Any members who can spare half an hour to help during the afternoon are asked to contact Chris Browning, club secretary, on 01273 812672. Please could trophy winners from last year please return them as soon as possible as per rule13. The coach outing to the RHS garden Hyde Hall is on Thursday 6th September. Full details and tickets are available from the treasurer.

LIBRARY: Ringmer Library is now open again, run by volunteers. It’s early days, so everyone is getting used to the new arrangements. Opening times are: Tuesday and Thursday 2pm to 5pm; Wednesday and Saturday 10am to noon. Do pop along and borrow some books.