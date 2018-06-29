SUMMER FAIR: The Primary School Summer Fair takes place this evening (Friday) from 6pm to 8pm. Everyone is welcome, there is a grand draw with cash prizes and hampers, lots of stalls, refreshments and an auction. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year.

ART SALE: There will be a sale of original art work at greatly reduced prices at 3 Church Villas (opposite Ringmer Church) tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, 10.30am until 4.30pm. Enjoy tea and cakes while you browse.

CONCERT: The Ashdown Singers will be giving a concert at Ringmer Parish Church at 7.30pm tomorrow, Saturday, refreshments will include a glass of wine. All are welcome and there will be a retiring collection in aid of St Peter and St James Hospice. The programme will be based on songs from the WW1 era and will include Elgar’s Songs from the Bavarian Highlands. The second half will include well-known numbers with opportunity for audience participation, should be a very good evening.

ST MARY’S: Sunday Services at St Mary’s this week: 8am Holy Communion; 10am Family Service with a short talk and some lovely sing-along hymns with our musicians; and 6.30pm Eucharist for Ordinary Time. Our Bible For Us Today group continues on Monday. Now is an excellent time to join as the Bible study starts a new series on the Books of Samuel. Do come along at 10.10am for coffee, and the group starts at 10.30am, this Monday and every first Monday of the month.

BAPTIST CHURCH: We meet for regular Services in Ringmer Village Hall. Sundays at 10.30am and 6pm. Communion usually celebrated on second Sunday (morning) and fourth Sunday (evening) each month. Sunday and Youth Clubs available. Monthly services held in Lime Tree and Holm Lodge residential homes at 2.15pm, dates vary, check in church. All welcome to our outdoor Praise Picnic service at 4pm this Sunday on Ringmer Village Hall Green. There will be a time of Testimony and Praise (Songs of Praise style) followed by food and refreshments. All welcome to our Christianity explored course held at 10.30am every week at Lime Tree Residential Home in Ringmer. The Ringmer Food Bank, run by Ringmer Baptist Church, is open every Monday from 1.30 to 2.30pm. Located in the Village Hall (Rogers Room) it is available to individuals and families referred to us by local welfare organisations. For further details email: ringmerfoodbank @btinternet.com or telephone 01825 750283.

WI: At the June meeting Tracy Anderson talked about Lewes Priory and especially the gardens that have been made, growing the herbs and vegetables that the monks would have grown. The next meeting is on Tuesday at 7.30pm in the village hall when Heather Hook will talk about the Canadian Wilderness. Do come and join us, new members are always welcome.

AND FINALLY: A very big thank to all those who came along and supported our Midsummer Cream Tea. It was a very successful day and helps us to continue our work with people who have sight problems. Thank you.