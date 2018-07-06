COFFEE MORNING: Tomorrow (Saturday) Lewes and Seaford branch of Cats Protection are holding a fund raising Coffee Morning from 10am to noon at Dart Vale, Laughton Road, Ringmer. Lots of stalls, including home-made cakes, books, great raffle etc. and refreshments. Entry by donation. Hope to see you there.

SCARECROW FESTIVAL: Ringmer Nursery and Primary School PTA are holding their 3rd annual Scarecrow festival in the village on the weekends of July 7 and 8, 14 and 15. There will be a map to buy with a trail around the village with questions to answer and competitions to enter. Maps are £3 and can be bought from the Pet Shop or Cafe Ringmer. Prizes to be won by visiting scarecrows and entering competitions. Please spread the word and encourage visitors to our wonderful village.

ST MARY’S: Services this Sunday, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist and 6.30pm Evensong. On Tuesday the MU has invited a speaker from Care for the Carers to talk about their work in supporting unpaid family carers in Sussex. The evening starts at 7.30pm with a short service and closes by around 9pm with refreshments and conversation, all in the Church Room. Visitors and new members welcome, just come along. Joan’s next Super Breakfast is next Saturday morning (July 14) at 8.30am. You will need to book in advance as these always prove popular. Parking at the church will be restricted due to a work compound being erected. Please, if you are able to walk or to park a little further away, it will help those who are less mobile (or running late). Have you registered for the Diocesan Pilgrimage to Chichester Cathedral? It’s the chance to walk with Bishop Richard, Archdeacon Martin and other Christians from Hunston to the Cathedral on Saturday July 21. It’s an easy walk along the canal with chatter and prayer along the way. If you are going and would like to share lifts, then please let Marisa or Shirley know.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday, May 30, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Lesley Durrant and Barrie Smith; 2, Liz and Tim Owen; 3, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.

SUMMER SHOW: The Horticultural and Home Produce Society Summer Show is on Saturday July 14. Entries have to be submitted as per the schedule, by Thursday July 12 at 7pm. The hot weather is making difficult growing conditions but we still hope to have a good number of entries, especially in the home produce classes. Please could trophy winners from last year please return them as soon as possible. The village hall will be open to members of the public from 2pm to come along and view the entries as well as enjoying a cup of tea and some delicious homemade cake. Free entry as always. For any further enquiries please contact Chris Browning, club secretary, on 01273812672. The coach outing to the RHS garden Hyde Hall is on Thursday September 6. The Cost is £16 for members of any affiliated garden club. Non-members can pay the additional £5 joining fee so that they can enjoy this trip as well. Tickets will be on sale throughout the day of the summer show.