ST MARY’S: There are two services at St Mary’s this Sunday: 8am Holy Communion and 10am Eucharist. Both take a traditional form with the opportunity to receive the bread and wine and to worship the Lord in word and song. There is no evening service this week. A reminder that prayer is said daily at 8am and 5pm at St Mary’s. You are welcome to join this loyal group who pray specifically for anyone who has asked for prayer and support.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday July 18 the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Barrie Smith and Alan Grindley; 2, Liz and Tim Owen; 3, Lesley Durrant and David Warner. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 814220.