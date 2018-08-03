ST MARY’S: Bring your teddy to church on Sunday. Our 10am Family Service is open to all and welcomes all teddies, fluffy creatures and well-behaved dinosaurs and their owners. This special service is a time to think about the comfort which a teddy brings, no matter how young or old you may be. We also recognise the contribution which Family Support Work does in Sussex to support those who need a little extra: a listening ear, some guidance or extra food for their larder. Join the Teddy Bears’ picnic afterwards from 11.30am onwards. We meet in the Vicarage Garden, bring your own picnic (drinks provided), for fun and games. Cuppa and Company. If you find yourself in need of company, please pop along to the church room on Wednesday at 3pm. You will find a warm welcome and tea and cake. Do come to the Summer Fete from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday August 11 all around the church. Admission is free and there will be plenty of stalls and games and the chance to tour the tower and see the bells. Don’t forget too the church is a cool sanctuary away from this amazing hot weather. Sunday Services, 8am Holy Communion and 6.30pm Eucharist. All welcome to these services and Said Prayer at 8am and 5pm daily throughout the week.

HISTORY STUDY GROUP: On Sunday, John will lead a walk through Wellingham. We shall meet outside the Cock Inn at 2pm and walk the footpath across the fields to Wellingham Lane, close to the former site of Corsica Hall. We shall then progress down Wellingham Lane as far as Wellingham House, before returning back across the fields to the Old Uckfield Road via one of the other public footpaths. I estimate the distance at about a mile and a half. We should be back at the Cock in time for tea. This event will be dependent on reasonable weather.

BOWLS CLUB: This week’s results: Ringmer 112 Herstmonceaux 39; Newhaven 99 Ringmer 99; Ringmer73 Groombridge 71; Rotherfield 59 Ringmer71; Barcombe 48 Ringmer 83. The winners of the Mower Cup this year are Reg and Yvonne Coote.

U3A: Now is the time to join the U3A movement. With over 400,000 members nationwide and almost 200 in Ringmer, this is a growing organisation for retired or semi-retired people. There are lots of different activities to get involved in and nothing is too serious. Why not find out more at www.u3a.org and https:// u3asites.org.uk/ringmer or come along to Ringmer Village Hall between 2pm and 4pm on Tuesday August 14.