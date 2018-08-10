ST MARY’S: Don’t miss the Church Fete tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm to 4pm. The Tower will be open for tours, the musicians and singers have put together a lovely programme of music, the bakers have been baking and it promises to be a lovely occasion! There are stalls and games for everyone, a raffle, bookstall, bric-a-brac, arts and paintings. Do come along and join in the fun and support some local organisations in doing so. On Sunday we celebrate the Festival of the Blessed Virgin Mary with a special Eucharist Service at 10am and Evensong at 6.30pm. All are welcome to join the continuing celebrations of the church in Ringmer. On Wednesday we invite you, either on your own or with others, to come and join us for a drink and a chat in The Anchor garden from 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome.

U3A: Now is the time to join the U3A movement. With over 400,000 members nationwide and almost 200 in Ringmer, this is a growing organisation for retired or semi-retired people. There are lots of different activities to get involved in and nothing is too serious. Why not find out more at www.u3a.org and https: //u3asites.org.uk /ringmer or come along to Ringmer Village Hall between 2pm and 4pm this Tuesday.

LIBRARY: Please note, the library will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, owing to electrical work in the village hall. It will be open again on Saturday August 18 as normal.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday, August 1 the result of the duplicate pairs played was: joint 1, Frances McGuckin and Alan Grindley, Susan Louis and Frank Hibbert; joint 3, Liz and Tim Owen, Lesley Durrant and David Warner. There will be no meeting next week (August 15) owing to the village hall works. Contact 07821 379313 or email timat@hotmail.co.uk.