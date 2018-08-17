HISTORY STUDY GROUP: It is now a decade since we last spent an afternoon in Ringmer old churchyard, looking at a selection of the memorials and talking about the villagers they remember. Through our research projects over the years we have learned quite a bit about Ringmer’s former inhabitants, and some of the memorials are very interesting in themselves. If the weather proves inclement the event will still go ahead, but we shall cover the memorials inside the church rather than those in the churchyard. Meet John in the church porch at 2pm tomorrow (Saturday).

FOOTBALL AND SOCIAL CLUB: There is Mid Sussex Premier League football at the Caburn tomorrow, Saturday, when AFC Ringmer first team start their season with a home fixture versus Balcombe FC. Kick-off time is 2pm. There is no entry charge for home matches this season and visitors to the Caburn Ground are welcome to use the clubhouse facilities and also to watch the Chelsea v Arsenal game on the big TV at 5.30pm.

ST MARY’S: Sunday services, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist and 6.30pm Evensong. Coffee Break took a break for one week this week due to electrical work and is back as usual from 10am to noon this coming Wednesday and every Wednesday in the Rogers Room of the village hall. Coffee, tea and other drinks available in return for a small charge. All proceeds go to St Peter and St James Hospice. Thank you to all involved in the summer fete. It was a lovely afternoon full of music, chatter and fun. We raised a superb £450, going mainly to support Homelink and towards the ongoing church running costs.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday, August 8, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Liz and Tim Owen; 2, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney; 3, Valerie King and Jacky Lovell. There will be no Bridge next week due to village hall works. Contact 07821 379313 or email timat@hotmail.co.uk.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: A reminder that our coach outing to the RHS garden Hyde Hall is on Thursday September 6. The cost is £16 for members and £19 for non-members. We would be happy to welcome members of other RHS affiliated clubs in the area. For any further enquiries please contact Chris Browning, club secretary, on 01273812672. Another date for your diary is Friday November 9 when our AGM and guest speaker event will be held in the village hall.