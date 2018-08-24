ST MARY’S: Our Sunday services are 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist and 6.30pm Evening Prayer with hymns. On Monday at 7pm in the Lady Chapel we have Julian Prayer, a very short time of quiet and silent prayer. Tea and Tissues: Members of Ringmer Mothers’ Union will be offering Tea and Tissues to all new parents at Ringmer Primary School at drop-off times in September. This new initiative supports the ethos of the MU to support parents and families.

ARTISTS AND AN ORCHARD: This Artwave venue at Upper Lodge, The Broyle, will be open from noon until 5pm on Sunday, with the proceeds from tea and cakes going to St Peter and St James hospice. Other charities will benefit on the Saturday and Monday.

WI: The summer has now passed, WI members enjoyed an evening playing skittles and a delicious cream tea at Barnsgate Manor and now the autumn programme is underway. In the village hall on Tuesday September 4 at 7.30pm the speaker will be Ian Gledhill, his talk is entitled The Surprising Mr Sousa. Do come and join us, new members are always welcome. Further details Teresa Keen 01273 813758. ESFWI website: www.esfwi.org.uk NFWI website: www.thewi.org.uk

COUNTRY MARKET: Will not be open on Tuesday but will be back the following Tuesday, September 4, in the village hall from 10am to 11am. Please try and visit us to see the variety of home grown and home made goods on offer. We are always willing to make up a hamper of local produce if you would like one to give as a gift.