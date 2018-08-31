FOOTBALL CLUB: Today, Friday, there is football at the Caburn Ground when AFC Ringmer first team hope to get off the mark with a home league fixture versus Buxted FC. Kick-off time is 7pm. On Thursday evening the regular monthly general knowledge quiz returns after the summer break. Usual format of 50 general knowledge questions, teams of 4(ish) and just £1 per team member to enter. Registration is from 7.30pm for an 8pm prompt start to the quiz and all are welcome.

ST MARY’S: Our services this Sunday are 8am Holy Communion, 10am Family Service and 6.30pm Eucharist. On Monday at 10.30am in the Church Room you are invited to join our Bible Study group where we are studying the books of Samuel. Some of our Mothers’ Union Members will be offering Tea and Tissues to parents of the new intake at Ringmer Primary School on four mornings this week and next. This new initiative supports the ethos of the MU to support parents and families.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday, August 22 the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Barrie Smith and Alan Grindley; 2, Lesley Durrant and David Warner; 3, Liz and Tim Owen. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 07821 379313 or timat@hotmail.co.uk.

COUNTRY MARKET: Will be back this Tuesday in the village hall from 10am to 11am. Please try and visit us to see the variety of home grown and home made goods on offer. We are always willing to make up a hamper of local produce if you would like one to give as a gift.

SINGALONG: Begins its autumn session on Wednesday September 19, in the St Mary’s Church room, 2.30pm to 4pm every Wednesday (except the first Wednesday in the month). If you haven’t been before but would like to sing with others, please put a note in your diary to come along and give it a try. You don’t have to be a great singer, just a person who enjoys singing. We are a small group and we sing a great variety of songs and it is fun. If you need any information you can contact Jill on 01273 401107.