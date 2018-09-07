ST MARY’S: There’s still time to join Vikki and Marisa as they visit churches around Lewes for the annual Ride and Stride. They leave St Mary’s at 9am tomorrow, Saturday. They would welcome your support and sponsorship. Sunday Services continue with 8am Holy Communion and 10am Eucharist, during which time the Sunday Club resumes for children. Evensong at 6.30pm will be led by Revd Canon Andrew Wingate. As the new season commences, we share prayers for all those with new beginnings, at school and college and at work. We pray for strength and courage in new situations and thank God for his blessings.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday, August 29 the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Liz and Tim Owen; joint 2, Sue Louis and Frank Hibbert, Joan Evett and Sandra Dudley-Williams. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 07821 379313 or timat@hotmail.co.uk.