ST MARY’S: Sunday Services at 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist and 6.30pm Evensong. All families are invited to the special Families Tea at 4pm on Sunday. We’ll have snacks and cakes, games and activities for all ages. It would helpful to know if you’re coming, let Marisa know, marisa@happymouflon.com but come along anyway. On Monday our Prayer for All group meets at 9am in church. On Tuesday at 7.30pm, the Mothers’ Union will hear from Chris Spinks about building projects in Central Africa. Visitors are very welcome. On Wednesday, you are invited to join Beth and others for a drink at the Anchor from 7.30pm. This open invitation is for anyone who would appreciate some company for a short while, do pop in for a drink and a chat. Friday Club starts again on Friday September 21, see the website for more details www.ringmerchurch.org.uk

SINGALONG: Begins its autumn sessions on Wednesday in the St Mary’s church room, 2.30pm to 4pm every Wednesday (except the first Wednesday in the month). If you haven’t been before but would like to sing with others, please come along and give it a try. You don’t have to be a great singer, just a person who enjoys singing. We are a small group and we sing a great variety of songs and it is fun. If you need any information you can contact Jill on 01273 401107.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday, September 5 the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Liz and Tim Owen; joint 2, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney, Lesley Durrant and Sandra Dudley-Williams. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 07821 379313 or timat@hotmail.co.uk.

BOWLS CLUB: Winners of the finals day are as follows: Pairs, Nick Hall and Hazel Haywood; Handicap, Greg Foat; Novice, Wanda Steadman; Senior, Pat Escott; Men’s singles, Alan Hardy; Two Wood, Richard Berry; Ladies singles, Wanda Steadman; Club Champion, Pat Escott. It was lovely weather and thanks to all the members who came and watched over the weekend.

LIBRARY: The official opening party for Ringmer Village Library will be at 10am on Saturday September 22. All are welcome. More details next week, but in the meantime, make a note in your diary.

‘HERE WE ARE AGAIN’: In aid of St Peter and St James Hospice and Brighton Theatre Group, Brenda Perchard is presenting another of her Variety Concerts in the Village Hall on Saturday September 22, commencing at 7.30pm. This should be an enjoyable musical evening and will include some community singing with songs from the First World War period. Tickets (£9.50 to include refreshments) are available from Brenda Perchard (01273 958831) or from Joy Jackson (01273 812697) or from John Payne at Wednesday Coffee Break in the village hall.

CHILDREN’S CLUBS: Hosted at St Mary’s Church Ringmer, the popular Friday Club starts again on Friday September 21. Open to children in Years 5 and 6, the club runs from 6.30pm to 8pm on alternate Fridays until December. The club offers a lively mix of fun and games, a little Bible-study with activities. Snacks are served during the evening and membership is free. New members will be very welcome, more details and dates from www.ringmerchurch.org.uk A brand new club for pupils in Years 7 to 9 opens on October 5 in a new venue, the bungalow at Ringmer Primary School. This new venture will enable the older members of Friday Club to develop a schedule of activities, from watching a film or DVD to inviting guest speakers and exploring a little about the world around us and people of faith. More details and dates from www.ringmerchurch.org.uk

Church warden and group leader, Rosemary Colebourn said, ‘We have been looking forward to getting the two clubs underway this term. After the initial success of Friday Club, we have been keen to provide a different style of club for the older pupils and we hope that both clubs will see lots of fun and laughter as well as an opportunity to understand a little about the church and the world around us.’

Finally, the dates for the October Holiday Club have been confirmed, running over two days on Thursday and Friday, October 24 and 25. Pupils from Reception through to years 9 plus are welcome to take part.