JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society will be holding a Jumble Sale tomorrow, Saturday, in the village hall. Doors open at 2pm. Come and pick up a bargain.

COUNTRY MARKET: Please remember the Country Market takes place each Tuesday from 10am to 11am in the village hall. We still have a selection of locally grown autumn fruit and vegetables as well as ready meals, pies, cakes (including gluten free), bread and preserves. We also have a variety of hand made greetings cards which can be customised for most occasions.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday, September 19, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney; 2, Liz and Tim Owen; 3, Joan Evett and Sandra Dudley-Williams. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall on Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 07821 379313 or timat@hotmail.co.uk.

FOOTBALL AND SOCIAL CLUB: This Thursday is quiz night at The Caburn Pavilion. Usual format of nice and easy general knowledge questions, teams of four and just £1 per team member to enter. Team registration starts at 7.30pm for a prompt 8pm start to the quiz and all are welcome at this event.