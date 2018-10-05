APOLOGIES: Firstly, apologies to anyone who sent me information which hasn’t appeared this week. I’m away from home with a very interesting Wi-fi connection. I’ve only been able to pick up two Village News messages this week, which is far fewer then normal.

NEARLY NEW SALE: Ringmer Tiddlers and Toddlers playgroup are holding a Nearly New Sale on Saturday October 13 in Ringmer Village Hall from 10.30am to 12.30pm. We are selling children’s clothes and equipment age 0 to 11 years including pushchairs, cots, high chairs, clothes, books, DVD’s, toys and much much more. Everything you need when having, raising or minding a little one. Tea and cakes also available. Please come along and support our group. £1 entrance fee per family.

JUBILEE COTTAGES HOUSING TRUST: The parish council manages two small cottages on the Broyle, donated by the late Ian Askew, that are made available to young Ringmer families for a 3 year period at very affordable rents (about £300 per month). A vacancy has become available for one of the cottages. The vacancy commences in February 2019. If you are interested in applying for a tenancy, please contact the Parish Clerk to request an application form Karen Crowhurst Tel 01273 813242 Email clerk.ringmerparishcouncil@btconnect.com. Deadline for applications is noon Monday October 29.

ST MARY’S: All are welcome to our Harvest Festival Services this Sunday at 8am, 10am and 6.30pm. The 10am Family Service will be simple celebration for all ages and at 6.30pm, we hope that those involved in farming and working on the land will be able to attend an Evensong for Harvest. Donations of non-perishable food will be welcome at all services for onward distribution to foodbanks in Ringmer, Lewes and to Family Support Work (we also handle all food collected at the primary school) and our collections this Sunday will go to Royal Agricultural Benevolent Fund and East Sussex Farmers Union Benevolent Fund. Do come and support us for this special celebration. The new Friday Club for older pupils gets underway tonight from 6.30pm at the Bungalow in the primary school. Returning members, new members and friends are welcome. There is no charge and the group will meet once a month. The original Friday Club continues tonight in the church room for children in Years 5 and 6 from 6.30pm to 8pm. From Tuesday, there will be opportunity to take mid-week Communion with a Eucharist Service at noon on October 9 and 23 and November 13 and 27. We hope this will be well supported.