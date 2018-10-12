NEARLY NEW SALE: Ringmer Tiddlers and Toddlers playgroup are holding a Nearly New Sale tomorrow, Saturday, in Ringmer Village Hall from 10.30am to 12.30pm. We are selling children’s clothes and equipment age 0 to 11 years including pushchairs, cots, high chairs, clothes, books, DVD’s, toys and much more. Everything you need when having, raising or minding a little one. Tea and cakes also available, please come along and support our group, thanks. £1 entrance fee per family.

ST MARY’S: Services on Sunday, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist, 6.30pm Evensong. On Monday the Prayer for All group meets at 9am in the Lady Chapel. This regular group meets to pray together for those who have asked for prayers and for the wider world. On Tuesday at 7.30pm the Mothers’ Union welcome as speaker from Brighton Street Pastors, a team of volunteers who are trained to help anyone in trouble late at night on the streets of the city. All members and visitors are very welcome to attend. Please come and support a mid-week communion service at noon on October 23, November 13 and 27. On Tuesday October 23, St Mary’s will be hosting an evening of Prayer for our World. More details next week. Forms for Holiday Club and all of the Friday clubs are available from the church porch and on the website www.ringmerchurch.org.uk

ART CLUB: An Art Club meets every Tuesday afternoon in Ringmer Village Hall from 2pm to 4pm. Members are drawn from various parts of Lewes District. There is a programme of workshops and demonstrations given by visiting artists and by the club’s own members. On Tuesday there will be a demonstration by Keith Collins, the well-known artist from Hastings, and his subject will be Landscapes in Watercolours. New members are welcome, why not come and visit a meeting to find out more?

FAMILY FUN PARTY: Big Autumn Family Fun Party Night in Ringmer Village Hall on Saturday October 27 at 7pm. Bring all the family and enjoy dancing to our jazz band Work in Progress and eating a buffet supper to fill your boots, with tea or coffee. There will be a cheap bar (provided by Lewes Borough Bonfire Society) games, a raffle and much more to entertain you. Tickets now available (adults £12.50pp, children under 16 years £5) from Shelley Estates, Ringmer and from Ticketsource: https://www.ticketsource. co.uk/ringmer-support- group-st-peter- st-james-hospice. All profits to St Peter and St James Hospice.