ST MARY’S: Friday Club meets this evening in the Church Room from 6.30pm to 8pm. It’s lively and fun for all pupils in yrs 5 and 6, new members always welcome. Services this Sunday, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist and 6.30pm Evensong. Mid-week Holy Communion will be at noon on Tuesday, all are welcome at the Lord’s table. Between 6.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday, you are invited to join an evening of Prayer for a World in Crisis. Come at any time, stay for as long as you wish and join in our very own prayer movement for peace and hope. Final plans are underway for Bible Detectives, the Holiday Club open to all ages on Thursday and Friday, October 25 and 26. More information at www.ringmerchurch.org.uk.

COFFEE MORNING: On Saturday October 27 Ringmer Evening WI will be hosting a coffee morning to raise some funds for the library. Come to the St Mary’s Room in the village hall from 10am to noon and enjoy a cup of coffee/tea and biscuit for £1, change your library book and have a chat.

JAZZ CONCERT: Showcasing the band Work in Progress. Entry free but generous donations please for this fundraiser for St Peter and St James Hospice. No bar, but the Anchor pub is next door or bring your own nibbles, drinks and glasses. Owing to lack of interest, this replaces the event previously advertised in this column for the same date, October 27 at 7.30pm to 9.30pm in the Jack Hart Hall, Ringmer Village Halls.

QUIZ: Ringmer Unit of St John Ambulance is holding a fund raising quiz and raffle in Ringmer Village Hall on Monday October 29, 6.30pm to 9pm. Bring a team or come on your own. £5 per person, to include a ploughman’s.