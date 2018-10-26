HISTORY STUDY GROUP: The meeting this evening (Friday) in the village hall at 7.45pm will hear John Kay, Bob Cairns and John Bleach speaking on The Making of Modern Ringmer (Part 1). Our October and January 2019 talks will explain how Ringmer has developed over the past century (1918-2018). The first talk, this month, will cover the period from 1918 until about 1950. Our January talk will continue the story up to the present day, and look at what is planned for our future.

COFFEE MORNING: Tomorrow, Saturday, Ringmer Evening WI will be hosting a coffee morning to raise some funds for the library. Come to the St Mary’s Room in the village hall from 10am to noon and enjoy a cup of coffee/tea and biscuit for £1, change your library book and have a chat.

JAZZ CONCERT: Showcasing the band Work in Progress. Entry free but generous donations please for this fundraiser for St Peter and St James Hospice. No bar, but the Anchor pub is next door or bring your own nibbles, drinks and glasses. Owing to lack of interest, this replaces the event previously advertised in this column for the same date and time (October 27 at 7.30pm to 9.30pm) in the Jack Hart Hall, Ringmer Village Halls.

QUIZ: Ringmer Unit of St John Ambulance is holding a fund raising quiz and raffle in Ringmer Village Hall on Monday, 6.30pm to 9pm. Bring a team or come on your own. £5 per person, to include a ploughman’s.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Members are reminded that the AGM will take place in the village hall on Friday November 9, starting at 7.30pm. We hope to keep the formal meeting short. After a break for tea and biscuits there will be a talk by a visiting speaker. As usual the raffle will be in aid of the Poppy Appeal. Any donations for prizes will be appreciated. Members can also pay their annual subscriptions at this meeting.

DRAMATIC SOCIETY: The next production will be a comedy, Improbable Fiction, by Alan Ayckbourn, directed by Angela Howard. November 21 to 24 in the village hall. Doors open at 7pm and curtain up at 7.45pm. There will be a licensed bar and other refreshments. Tickets priced at £8 are available from ticketsource.co.uk /ringmerdramaticsociety, Ticket Hotline: 07753 317373 or from tomorrow (Saturday) Creature Comforts, The Pet Shop, Ringmer.