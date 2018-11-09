HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Members are reminded that the AGM will take place in the village hall this evening, Friday, starting at 7.30pm. We hope to keep the formal meeting short. After a break for tea and biscuits there will be a talk by a visiting speaker. As usual the raffle will be in aid of the Poppy appeal. Any donations for prizes will be appreciated. Members can also pay their annual subscriptions at this meeting.

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY: Ringmer Branch, Royal British Legion: Sunday November 11 is the 100th anniversary of the armistice signed at 11am in 1918. As we gather to remember those who lost their lives in the two world wars and other conflicts since, please join us to commemorate their great sacrifice. Our parade assembles at the car park behind the shops as usual, at 10.30am, followed by a service in St Mary’s Church.

ST MARY’S: Services on Sunday align with the whole nation: at 10.50am the village gathers at the War Memorial for a traditional act of Remembrance, followed by the service at St Mary’s accompanied by the Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band. Bells will be rung half-muffled as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in all wars. At 12.30pm you will hear the bells ring open as our ringers join with the rest of the country to celebrate the People’s Procession, a Nation’s thank you. At 6.30pm, there will be a special evening service for Remembrance and for Peace, which will include the lighting of a beacon and the ringing of the bells at around 7pm. More bells, eight ringers will gather at St Mary’s on Saturday morning to attempt a full peal on the bells which should last for three hours. Mid-week Holy Communion takes place again on Tuesday at noon in the Lady Chapel of the church. Please take this opportunity to meet with God in a busy week. At 7.30pm on Tuesday, you are welcome to pop into The Anchor for some refreshment and company. Support the Children’s Society, our Christingle Service is just one month away and candles for your small change are available to collect from church in readiness to return them at Christingle on Sunday December 2.

DRAMATIC SOCIETY: It’s time to get your tickets. The next production will be a comedy, Improbable Fiction by Alan Ayckbourn, directed by Angela Howard. November 21 to 24 in the village hall. Doors open at 7pm and curtain up at 7.45pm. There will be a licensed bar and other refreshments. Tickets priced at £8 are available from Ticketsource.co.uk/ringmerdramaticsociety, Ticket Hotline: 07753 317373 or from Creature Comforts, The Pet Shop, Ringmer.

COFFEE AND CAKE MORNING: Lewes, Ringmer and District Social Group for Blind and Partially Sighted People and Ringmer Village Library are holding a joint fundraising coffee and cake morning on Saturday November 17 in Ringmer Village Hall 10am to noon. Raffle, book stall, DVD stall, guess the weight of a Christmas cake. Please come along and support us.

COFFEE MORNING: Next Saturday (November 17) 10am to noon, please come along to a coffee morning in the church room in aid of a special Mothers’ Union project in Rwanda to provide sewing machines to young mothers there. More information on the morning. We aim to raise at least £90 for one machine and perhaps even more.