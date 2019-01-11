SOUPER SATURDAY: This will be the final Souper Saturday of the winter. We will serve three to five home-made soups with bread between noon and 1.30pm tomorrow, Saturday. The cost will be £2.50 for a full portion and one refill. Do come along and enjoy the soups and companionship.

ST MARY’S: Tomorrow, Saturday, Joan is organising a Super Breakfast in the Church Room with a delicious breakfast and a guest speaker. Proceedings start at 8.30am, if you haven’t already, please let Joan Evett or Shirley Squires know if you will be there. On Sunday we celebrate the Baptism of Christ as we continue the Christmas Season with services at 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist and 6.30pm Evensong. Thank you to everyone involved in services this weekend which enables Revd Beth to attend a service in Chichester Cathedral where Sue Howes and Marisa Hayes, alongside some 60 colleagues from across the Diocese, will be authorised as Lay Ministers by the Bishop of Chichester. Friday Club for children in Years 5 and 6 starts again tonight (Friday) at 6.30pm in the church room. New members are welcome, just come along and say hello. The next session for the older group is on Friday February 1. On Tuesday at 7.30pm the MU meets for a Eucharist and AGM in the church room. Guests and those considering membership would be very welcome.

JUBILEE COTTAGES: Jubilee Cottages Housing Trust. Deadline for applications noon on Monday. The parish council manages two small cottages on the Broyle, donated by the late Ian Askew, that are made available to young Ringmer families for a three-year period at very affordable rents (currently £300 per month). A vacancy has become available for one of the cottages. It is expected that the vacancy will commence in March. If you are interested in applying for a tenancy, please contact Karen Crowhurst, the Parish Clerk, to request an application form. Tel: 01273 813242, clerk.ringmerparish council@btconnect.com .

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday January 2, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney; 2, Valerie King and Jackie Lovell; 3, Nancy Wiginton and Rosemary Land. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 07821 379313 or timat@hotmail.co.uk.