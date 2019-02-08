TABLE TOP SALE: Ringmer Village Library is holding a table top sale and coffee morning between 10am and 1pm tomorrow (Saturday). Ringmer Village Library will be offering a great selection of bargain books and DVDs for all ages, as well as delicious home-made cakes and refreshments.

ST MARY’S: Friday Club meets this evening for fun and games with a theme of Light and Love. Each session is free and new members from Years 5 and 6 are welcome. The club meets from 6.30pm to 8pm in the church room. Services on Sunday at 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist and 6.30pm Evensong. On Tuesday the MU meets at 7.30pm in the church room and look forward to hearing from Revd Peter Clark on his experiences as a chaplain onboard cruise ships. Members and guests are very welcome: the evening starts with a short service and ends with refreshments.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday, January 30 the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Susan Louis and Suzanne Malley; 2, Frank Hibbert and Alan Disney; 3, Hazel North and Hugh Bailey. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 07821 379313 or timat@hotmail.co.uk.

SAFETY MATTERS: On February 13, 6pm, at Parris Lawn Home, Harvard Road, do take the opportunity to meet PCSO Jules Nicholson who will be giving advice on safety matters with regard to your street, doorstep and online. There will be ample time to put questions to Jules as well. The Bistro Cafe will be open for tea or coffee.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Members should have received their copy of the 2019 schedule. If not, further copies can be found in the library and village hall. Our first event of the year is a talk by Michael Trott entitled Preparing Horticultural Exhibits For Our Show. This will take place on Wednesday February 20 in the Jack Hart Hall of Ringmer Village Hall starting at 7pm. Many members have requested that the club organise talks, so please come along to encourage us to organise further events.