ST MARY’S: Sunday services continue in their usual pattern, 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist and 6.30pm Evensong, led by one of our gifted Lay Leaders. Every service is different, so if you haven’t been for a while perhaps you are nudged to come along and see what suits you. The scaffolding will remain in place for the coming weeks as work continues on the roof and woodwork. We hope to be able to reveal all very soon. Suffice to say this is very weather-dependent. If you’re on your own of an evening, please pop along and join us at The Anchor on Tuesday evening from 7.30pm. If you’re not sure about coming to the pub on your own, let Shirley know in advance. On Friday February 22, both Friday Clubs meet at their respective venues from 6.30pm. New members are always welcome, just pop along with a registration form, see www.ringmerchurch.org for more details .

BAPTIST CHURCH: We meet for regular Services in Ringmer Village Hall Sundays at 10.30am and 6pm. Communion usually celebrated on second Sunday (morning) and fourth Sunday (evening) each month. Sunday and Youth Clubs available. Monthly services held in Lime Tree and Holm Lodge residential homes at 2.15pm, dates vary, check in church. All welcome to our new DVD teaching series starting Sunday at 6pm (tea and cake available from 5.30pm). Advance notice for the World Day of Prayer service being held in Ringmer Community College at 10.45am on Friday March 1. The service has been prepared by the Women of Slovenia group and there will be light lunch afterwards. The Ringmer Food Bank, run by Ringmer Baptist Church, is open every Monday from noon to 1pm. It is now located in the Ringmer Library resource (village hall) and is available to individuals and families referred to us by local welfare organisations. For further details contact: ringmerfoodbank@btinternet.com or telephone Neil Thornicroft: 01825 750785

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday 6 February 6, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Susan Louis and Suzanne Malley; 2, Lesley Durrant and David Warner; 3, Barrie Smith and Alan Grindley. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 07821 379313 or timat@hotmail.co.uk.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Members should have received their copy of the 2019 schedule. If not, further copies can be found in the library and village hall. Our first event of the year is a talk by Michael Trott entitled Preparing Horticultural Exhibits for Our Show. This will take place on Wednesday in the Jack Hart Hall of Ringmer Village Hall starting at 7pm. Many members have requested that the club organise talks, so please come along to encourage us to organise further events.

DRAMATIC SOCIETY: Tickets for the next production, House Guest, a thriller by Francis Durbridge, are on sale now, online at https://ticketsource.co.uk/ringmerdramaticsociety price £8. Tickets will be available from The Pet Store in Springett Avenue from Saturday March 2. The play starts at 7.45pm (doors open at 7pm) in the village hall each evening from Wednesday March 20 until Saturday March 23. Licensed bar, refreshments and raffle.