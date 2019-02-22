HISTORY STUDY GROUP: The meeting tonight (Friday) at 7.45pm in the Jack Hart Hall, Ringmer Village Hall will hear Sue Berry, an authority on local farming history, talk about the development of farming in the Lower Ouse Valley between the 18th and 20th Centuries. The changes became necessary to increase food and manufacturing output and in trading the results. How this was accomplished, why it was necessary and the changes it made to our landscape is described in detail. It should be a fascinating evening.

ST MARY’S: Our two Friday Clubs meet this evening from 6.30pm to 8pm. The older group in the bungalow at primary school and the younger group in the church room. New members are welcome to come along and find out more, there’s no charge and drinks and snacks are always included. On Sunday our services are at 8am Holy Communion, 10am Eucharist and 6.30pm Evening Prayer with hymns. On Monday evening at 7pm, the Julian Prayer group meets in the Lady Chapel for approximately 30 minutes. This time starts with a short reading and prayer and continues in the silence of the church, making a connection in God’s presence. Do come along and experience this power of prayer. On Tuesday the MU are participating in the international wave of prayer and there is the opportunity to meet together from 3pm to 3.30pm to pray for members worldwide and for the work of the MU in the UK and overseas. The Electoral Roll will be fully revised during the next few weeks. Parishioners are invited to complete a registration form, available from the church, to ensure they are registered at the parish church.

BAPTIST CHURCH: We meet for regular Services in Ringmer Village Hall Sundays at 10.30am and 6pm. Communion usually celebrated on second Sunday (morning) and fourth Sunday (evening) each month. Sunday and Youth Clubs available. Monthly services held in Lime Tree and Holm Lodge residential homes at 2.15pm, dates vary, check in church. Advance notice for the World Day of Prayer service being held in Ringmer Community College at 10.45am on Friday March 1. The service has been prepared by the Women of Slovenia group and there will be a light lunch afterwards. The Ringmer Food Bank, run by Ringmer Baptist Church, is open every Monday from noon to 1pm. It is now located in the Ringmer Library resource (village hall) and is available to individuals and families referred to us by local welfare organisations. For further details contact: ringmerfoodbank@btinternet.com or telephone Neil Thornicroft: 01825 750785.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday February 6 the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Jacky Lovill and Frank Hibbert; joint 2, Lesley Durrant and David Warner, Joan Evett and Sandra Dudley-Williams. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7.30pm. Contact 07821 379313 or timat@hotmail.co.uk.