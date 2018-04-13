Rodmell and Southease

SPRING SHOW: Rodmell Spring Show, held at the village hall on Saturday April 7, was a great success. The beautiful smell of all the flowers as you walked through the door was heavenly. There were photographs, crafts, jams and cakes etc, all made to perfection by villagers and the tea bar was much appreciated by all those there. Thank you to all the organisers and competitors for making it a wonderful occasion.

EASTER SUNDAY: Saw the church decorated with some beautiful floral displays, which were much admired by all the people who attended. Our pub was bursting at the seams over the Easter Holiday, and it just shows what a good job Jon and Lucie are making of running it All the B&Bs have been very pleased with the food, atmosphere and service. Well done Jon and Lucie.

ANNUAL PARISH ASSEMBLY: We have our Annual Parish Assembly on Friday April 20, 8pm to 9.30pm in the village hall. All villagers should have received details, which I thought were very well set out and informative. We now need to go to the meeting and support the people who work so hard on for us. On the leaflet from South Downs National Park, enclosed with the meeting details, there was a closing statement on the C7, which I have taken the liberty of putting into the column, so that all that use it can see that it is an important issue, and has been for years: ‘With the C7 mostly being used as a cut through, it is clear that it offers no mechanisms, in its current state, for supporting the delivery of the policies, plans and aspirations of the National Park. Its status as a rural road is being reduced to insignificance. Communities along its route are prevented from tapping into the potential that visitors to the Park brings, safety is compromised as traffic increases and the very fabric of the Park, the appeal which is the main attraction for visitors – tranquil, unspoilt places – is undermined and devalued. The road in its current form is recognised by the communities as not being fit for purpose and change is needed. Only with this change, it is felt, can the true potential of the road be realised, so that its status is raised from ‘rat run’ to gateway of the South Downs National Park’.

LEWES: I went into Lewes on Sunday April 8 and it was so busy. There was obviously a big rugby match on as well, as there were cars parked in the nearby fields and along the C7 between the farm and the Rugby Club on both sides and on the pavements, which made it dangerous and hazardous for families out walking or cycling with the children, and people using disability buggies. I hear the law is about to change and anyone found parking on a pavement will soon get a hefty fine. The parking people would have made a fortune today. It’s so inconsiderate, especially for those who are blind, a bit of thought for others is needed, I feel.

RODMELL EVENTS: Tomorrow, Saturday, 2pm Jumble Sale in aid of our village hall. Tuesday, 8pm Rodmell WI have yet another speaker, John Davey, who will be giving a talk on The Lost Industries of Lewes in the village hall. Saturday April 21, 7pm, I’m so pleased to hear that Rodmell is to have a Village Film Night in the village hall. I have not heard which film they are showing. Please support it and bring your friends.