Rodmell and Southease

BANK HOLIDAY: Yet another lovely Bank Holiday weekend. The weather has really bucked up, which means happy people, businesses doing well and relieved people who have been organising events for the holiday.

FESTIVAL: I watched the Biggest Weekend Festival from Swansea on Saturday night, and really enjoyed it, apart from the fact that I fell asleep whilst Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds band was on. All the people there seemed to be enjoying themselves immensely and looked very happy, so lovely to see people smiling, singing along and waving their arms in the air. Whilst I was watching, there was no foul language or aggressive behaviour, which proves that thousands of people can enjoy themselves peacefully.

VILLAGE EVENTS: We have big weekend events, coming up in the villages along the valley, so let’s hope the weather behaves itself.

OPEN GARDEN: On Sunday, 2pm to 5pm Rodmell Open Gardens. Come and see the fabulous wonderlands behind the fences and hedges of Rodmell. There will be 10 gardens open. The Abergavenny Arms Pub will be open for lunch. There will be children’s activities, teas in the village hall from 2pm, and Arts and Crafts for sale under a marquee in Place House. Proceeds go to St Peter’s Church and other village clubs and societies. Tickets £5 (children free).

RODMELL WI: On Tuesday June 19, our W.I. members will go to a fun evening of bowls at Barcombe.

THANKSGIVING: Rodmell School Thanksgiving Service, Friday June 29. Very sadly, there will be a Service of Thanksgiving to remember 162 years of our lovely school, many are so sad about its closure. All with connections to the school or who want to acknowledge this sad closure are welcome to attend. The building is to be sold by the Diocese of Chichester. What will happen to it depends on who buys it and for what purpose. Many children who went to school in Rodmell have done very well in life, a credit to staff and their teaching.

SOUTEASE OPEN GARDENS: Saturday and Sunday, June 9 and 10, 12.30pm to 5pm. Seven gardens to explore with teas, plants, food, plant sales. There will be Question Time with special guest Mark Divall, Head Gardener of Charleston Farmhouse for over 30 years (2pm to 4pm). £6 entry (under 16’s free). Free parking. In aid of Southease Church.

COMMUNITY TEA: Iford Church Community Tea tomorrow, Saturday, 2pm to 5pm. Community Teas with the Brighton Band. Come along and eat delicious home-made cakes, buy great bargains at the bric-a-brac and plant sales and then relax and listen to the band play your favourite tunes from films and classics. If you have anything to sell, this is a great opportunity at the tabletop sale (either £5 per table or a donation from sales). Please contact Jayne Symonds on 01273 475232 or 07720 286950 for further information.

SAYING: I love this saying taken from a rubbish bin on the side of the road in India: There is no Wi-Fi in the forest. But I promise you will find a better connection.

B&B BOOKING: Someone rang me to book B&B last week. When I said please send me a deposit (cheque or note) and your details, she asked: ‘How do I do that?’ The reply was ‘Well, you write me a letter’. Do people not put pen to paper any more? I’ve lost count of how many people upon booking B&B say to me ‘lucky you’ when I tell them I don’t have a computer.

MIKE: Is now being looked after in Parris Lawn Nursing Home in Ringmer. It’s a new home and he is living in the lap of luxury. He was pleased to be greeted by four former carers of his, who used to work for Bluebird Care. The home in Seaford was very nice, but the top up fees were above our budget. If you are looking for a Nursing Home for a loved one, I would say go and have a look at Parris Lawn and investigate the possibilities of getting them there. It may be in your budget. My thanks go to Sarah of ESCC for her help.

THE C7: Was mentioned three times on the radio last week, because of the amount of traffic, the pollution caused by it and the high speed of motorists using it. Maybe something will eventually get done about these problems.